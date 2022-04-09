'Underestimated' Fred crucial for Manchester United, says Rangnick

Manchester United midfielder Fred is among the club's most "underestimated" talents says coach Ralf Rangnick, as the Brazilian continues to leave his mark on the Red Devils this season.

The playmaker struck to rescue a point for his side against Leicester City last weekend, in the latest endorsement of his skills amid a campaign where the team at large has struggled to impress.

Fred has flown under the radar since his arrival almost four years ago, and more often than not has been compared unfavourably to superstar team-mates - but Rangnick believes he brings an array of skills to the club's game.

What has been said?

"He’s the type of player that if you want to play a proactive style of football then he has a lot of assets that you need," Rangnick told United's website.

"He’s always trying to win balls and is always on the front foot. He’s one of the most underestimated players in possession of the ball.

"He can score goals, give assists and that’s why he’s also regularly playing for Brazil. I’m not surprised at his development."

Article continues below

Fred at United

A three-time winner of the Ukrainian Premier League during a five-year stay with Shakhtar Donetsk, the Brazilian's arrival at Old Trafford in 2018 under Jose Mourinho was often been cited as one of the club's more puzzling transfer moves of recent years.

However Fred is enjoying his strongest season for Man Utd this term, with four goals in 24 matches - a career best in the European leagues.

Further reading