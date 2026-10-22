Unai Emery sets sights on Premier League consistency after Aston Villa maintain perfect Champions League start

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Unai Emery has challenged his Aston Villa squad to translate their imperious European form into domestic results after sweeping aside Norwegian visitors Viking FK on Wednesday night. A comfortable 3-1 triumph at Villa Park maintained the Midlands outfit's flawless continental record and lifted them to second place in the standings.

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Spanish tactician demands domestic improvement

Emery wants his side to carry their continental form into the Premier League after beating the Eliteserien visitors, who held Bayern Munich to a 3-3 draw last week. Claiming a fifth win in six games across all competitions also made it 12 straight home victories in major European ties. That matches this century's English record shared by Manchester City and Manchester United.

First-half dominance seals historic milestone

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Fresh from thrashing Fenerbahce 6-0 last time out, the hosts registered 14 first-half shots as Nicolas Jackson twice had early headers saved by goalkeeper Arild Ostbo.

Ross Barkley broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute by glancing in Ibrahim Mbaye's corner to score in three straight starts for the first time since October 2020, before Emiliano Buendia converted a 37th-minute penalty after VAR penalised Zlatko Tripic for tripping Alysson, making the Argentine the first Villa player to net across four consecutive major European outings.

Praising his players' tactical focus and growing belief after the final whistle, Emery said: "We are delighted how we are responding in our demands. Respecting the competition, respecting the opponents and how we are improving things.

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"Through those issues I think we played a good match, serious match. Respecting them and following the plan we set up, then individually the players trying to display their quality. Today mixing those objectives, I think we did a good job and some players they did one step forward in their confidence, feeling better and understanding tactically and playing football."

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Own goal secures European fortress

Home stopper Zion Suzuki denied Tobias Moi early in the second half before Henrik Heggheim inadvertently turned Alysson's 62nd-minute cross into his own net. Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho was also thwarted by Ostbo during a lively cameo, while Peter Christiansen's late acrobatic finish from Kristoffer Askildsen's cross stood following a VAR offside check to deny the hosts a third straight clean sheet and top spot in the table.

Nevertheless, the Villans become the first Europa League holders since United in 2017-18 to win their opening three Champions League fixtures, while reaching 20 European Cup wins in just 30 matches, second only to Real Madrid (29).

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Addressing the contrast between their European fortress and a winless home start in the Premier League, Emery added: "We are challenging each match as a objective to get better to become consistent in Europe and playing matches in the Premier League and trying to be very demanding. How we must feel strong and confident. I think there is still work to do, we did a very good match and Champions League is very difficult, but we have nine points. Two matches winning here at home.

“In the Premier League we are still not winning but in Champions League league winning two good matches against Fenerbahce and today and now can feel confident and comfortable for the next challenges. The atmosphere was fantastic how we are enjoying Champions League with our supporters and enjoying together."

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Heavyweight tests await resurgent Villans

Emery's men will now bid to secure their maiden home league victory of the campaign when they welcome Manchester City to Villa Park this weekend. Collecting nine points from nine in Europe has restored belief across the squad following a testing start to the season. Looking further ahead, the Midlands club will put their unblemished Champions League record on the line against La Liga leaders Barcelona next month.