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Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has played down concerns regarding the playing surface at RAMS Park ahead of Tuesday's crucial Champions League fixture. The Spaniard insists his side will not change their tactical approach despite the intimidating atmosphere expected in Istanbul.

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Emery refuses to blame pitch conditions

Emery has made it clear that he will not accept the condition of the pitch as an excuse when his side takes on Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday. Speaking at Bodymoor Heath before the squad travelled to Turkey, the manager emphasized that both teams must deal with whatever surface awaits them at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi. He maintained that the club’s preparation routine, which involves training at their home base rather than abroad, remains the best approach for this European assignment.

"How it’s going to be tomorrow, the pitch, is important, but it’s not an excuse because it’s for both teams. We are ready and we are focused on the game, thinking, analysing only the opponent and then, how it’s going to be, the pitch, hopefully as best as possible, and play 90 minutes. The pitch is not changing our idea. I don’t know how it’s going to be, the pitch, but the pitch is going to be better or worse for us and for them," explained the Villa boss on the club's official website.

Respecting the Galatasaray threat

The Turkish champions pose a significant threat, and Emery was quick to highlight the individual and collective quality within the Galatasaray ranks. While the presence of star forward Victor Osimhen and winger Rafael Leao draws much of the attention, the Villa manager believes the true danger lies in the collective energy generated by the home supporters and the intensity of the Turkish side's tactical setup.

"They have players to play with the quality, collectively and individually getting the level they have usually. Of course, Osimhen is a very important striker, Leão is a very good winger, but they have other players who can replace them playing in their structure. For me, the most important thing of the Galatasaray team is how they are competing collectively, how they are playing collectively, their energy, in their stadium, their collective tactical idea to play, because they have very good players in duels," Emery noted.

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Evaluating the European campaign

With nine points from their opening four matches, Villa find themselves in a strong position as they head into the fifth matchday of the league phase. Emery is keeping a close eye on the standings, acknowledging that while a top-eight finish is a realistic dream, the competition is becoming increasingly fierce as the traditional heavyweights find their rhythm in the new tournament format.

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"Each match is giving us a lot of information, and it’s giving us how many points we have to continue focusing this competition with different targets. So, after we played four matches and we have nine points, we’re still being with the possibility to be in the top eight. But we are not favourites, because with this different way in Champions League, starting two years ago, the favourite teams, usually they are learning," the Spaniard admitted.

The battle for the top eight

Emery warned that surprising the elite clubs will only get harder as the league phase progresses. He pointed out that the established European giants are now focused on maximizing their goal difference and points totals to avoid any slips, making the margin for error for clubs like Villa much smaller. However, the objective remains clear for the Premier League side as they look to secure a direct route to the knockout stages.

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"Normally, if you are making some mistakes, you can lose to be in the top eight and for the favourite teams, now you can analyse how it’s going, the competition. They are trying to get points and even they are trying to score a lot of goals. So, progressively, it’s going to be more difficult to be in the top eight, because to surprise some favourite teams is going to be more difficult, but we have to do our work thinking each match," Emery concluded.