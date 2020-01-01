Umotong scores and Nambi at the double as Vaxjo subdue Kalmar

The Nigerian and Ugandan were in superb form for Magnus Olsson's team as they claimed a crucial away win on Wednesday

Ini Umotong was on target and Violah Nambi bagged a brace in Vaxjo's 3-1 triumph over Kalmar in Wednesday’s Swedish Svenska Cupen encounter.

Nigeria's Umotong teamed up with the Swedish Damallsvenskan from English outfit Brighton in July but only opened her Damallsvenskan goal account in their recent 2-1 loss to Djurgardens.

On her part, Uganda's Nambi joined Vaxjo in 2019 and has struggled to enjoy playing time at the club after only featuring thrice this season.

More teams

At Grondals IP, the Nigeria international scored in the second half as the Ugandan midfielder's double in the first half ensured Magnus Olsson's team bounced back to winning ways.

Nambi was handed her first start this season and she gave a good account of herself as she opened the scoring after just 11 minutes.

Kalmar, however, profited from the visitors' defensive blunder to level two minutes later through Mimmi Asperot's effort.

Two minutes into the half time break, Nambi continued with her impressive showing in front of goal as she scored to help the visitors regain their lead in the encounter.

Article continues below

To bury the comeback hopes of hosts, Umotong scored her second goal for the club on the bounce in the 74th minute to guarantee her side's triumph.

Umotong has now scored two goals in 11 appearances this term, and Nambi has managed a similar feat in four outings for Vaxjo.

Following the win, they will continue their Swedish Damallsvenskan campaign against Lillestrom in their next outing on Sunday.