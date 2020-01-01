Umony: Proline FC set to complete signing of former KCCA FC forward

The forward expected to put pen to paper to serve the UPL side for the next six months

Brian Umony has reportedly completed a short-term move to Ugandan Premier League (UPL) club Proline FC.

The former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) FC and Express FC forward joins Proline on a six-month deal as a free agent. His contract of six months with Express FC ended in June 2019.

Proline will depend on the experienced forward to fill the vacancies left by Edrisa Lubega and Ivan Bogere. Between 2003 and 2007, Umony featured for Nakawa United, Naguru Avis and KCCA.

He scored 34 goals for the Kampala-based side in his two seasons with the club. In 2009, Umony left for SuperSport United of South Africa before joining Portland Timbers on loan in the US.

The 31-year old has also played for Becamex Binh Duong in Vietnam, Azam FC of Tanzania, and St. George of Ethiopia.

Proline are struggling in UPL and lie at the bottom of the log with nine matches from 15 games and have scored just six goals and conceded 23.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants have completed the signing of Geriga Atendele who joins the club from fellow UPL side Onduparaka FC on a three-year deal.

Finally, striker Alex Kitatta is reportedly close to joining the Rwandan top-flight side Kiyovu Sports Club. The former SC Villa and Kitara FC forward is expected to sign a two-year deal with Kiyovu SC.