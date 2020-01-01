Umea FC’s Bbakka third Uganda player to withdraw ahead of South Sudan qualifier

Coach Johnathan McKinstry will now have to look for other alternatives when the Bright Stars visit as the Cranes look for a second group win

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has been dealt another blow following Alexis Bbakka’s withdrawal from his squad.

The Umea FC striker, according to Sports Nation, has withdrawn late after suffering an injury. The forward is among 20 foreign-based players McKinstry had summoned for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan.

The striker was part of the team that faced Burkina Faso last year in a game which ended in a 0-0 draw in Ouagadougou.

Alex Kakuba and Uche Ikpeazu are the others who have withdrawn from the squad preparing to face the Bright Stars on Thursday.

Wycombe Wanderers’ Ikpeazu was set to make his Uganda debut but an injury suffered while turning out for the club has denied him the chance.

As the three have been ruled out, FC Ashdod striker Fahad Bayo is confident they are going to make the fans happy with a good result.

“Fans should expect the best, we want to win because we need these points badly. We are ready and we want it more,” the former Vipers SC striker said before the match.

Edirisa Lubega, Kizito Luwagga, Ronald Mukiibi and Joseph Ochaya are the foreign-based players who have already linked up with seven local players that were picked from an initial list of 20.

Coach McKinstry is expected to conduct the last training session on Wednesday before the showdown at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

South Sudan will host the Cranes on Monday at Nairobi’s Nyayo Stadium on November 17. Uganda boast of four points going into the game while South Sudan are without points as they strive to qualify for Afcon for the first time.

McKinstry’s squad for South Sudan visit:

Goalkeepers – Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al-Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, England), Dissan Galiwango (Vipers), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden).

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Shafic Kagimu (URA).

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), William Luwagga Kizito (Hapoel, Israel), Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Fahad Bayo (Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC)