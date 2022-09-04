'Umar Sadiq will surpass Lewandowski and Benzema' - Super Eagle tipped for Golden Boot after Real Sociedad debut goal

The Super Eagles forward is already carving a niche for himself in La Liga after notching for the Los Txuri-Urdin at Estadio Anoeta

A cross-section of fans across Africa have warned Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid to be wary of the threat posed by Umar Sadiq after he scored on his debut for Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international sealed a transfer move from promoted side UD Almeria to Sociedad on deadline day and he was thrown straight into the team's starting XI for the visit of Atletico Madrid at Estadio Anoeta.

The Super Eagle did not disappoint as he scored in the 55th minute to cancel out an early strike from Alvaro Morata for a 1-1 draw. Before he moved to Sociedad where he signed a five-year deal, Sadiq had scored two La Liga goals for Almeria.

Last season, it was Sadiq's heroics that helped Almeria to earn promotion to Primera Division as he made 36 Segunda Division appearances, scored 18 goals and provided nine assists.

His instant contribution for Sociedad has excited fans on social media with most tipping him to win the La Liga Golden Boot ahead of Lewandowski and Benzema.

"He was a constant threat to Atletico Madrid defence," Attabor Ojochenemi Andrew explained on Facebook, adding: "He is very good. Karim Benzema and Lewandowski should be wary of him."

Sparkle Tseyi Stephen opined: "He's a potential goal scorer and will surpass Lewandowski and Benzema. He can't stop scoring."

Abu Muhseen Biyamusu described Sadiq as a goal machine: "Wow, this guy is a goal machine, just recently replaced Alexander Isak, first game, first goal," he said adding: "Four La Liga games, three goals congratulations for your effort and confident to score goals in front of net."

Biyamusu continued: "Lewandowski and Benzema should take note and be careful of this guy in La Liga this season. I wish you more goals, more talent, more winning brother, you are the next La Liga hero."

Meanwhile, Opeyemi Oduwole hit out at critics, who had tried to "bring down" Sadiq after his outing with the Super Eagles at the 33rd edition of Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

"In the last Afcon, so many people criticised Umar Sadiq that he got the Super Eagles due to quota system," he started, adding: "However, the innocent boy remained focused with his plan.

"A career plan, a growth plan, which helps him to keep track of his progress and helps him understand if he needs to make adjustments along the way. The learning point here is that you are responsible for your career. Don't be distracted by critics."

Ilyas Ali Garweyne, who seems to be an Almeria supporter, bemoaned the players' decision to leave for Sociedad: "He is a good centre forward although he left my promoted Almeria, anyway good luck on your next adventure at Real Sociedad."

"This guy is a beast," wrote Abdirazak Ali while Abubakar Musa Anka opined: "Great potentials, powerful and fearless."

Linus Mary Samuel did not hesitate to label him a Ballon d'Or candidate in the future: "The future winner of Ballon d'Or," he wrote while Paul Adulley Mensah claimed Sociedad will not miss the services of Isak, who signed for Newcastle United: "Sociedad will not miss Isak that much," he said adding: "Sadiq is an ok replacement."

"I too much love this dude I saw his potential but many neglected him he's a world champion," claimed Masalaty Osinachi Egwunwoke while MI Alhassan wrote: "Congratulations to Sadiq and all the best for your future endeavors."

Sadiq will hope to keep his scoring form when Sociedad travel to face Manchester United in their Europa League Group E opener at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Los Txuri-Urdin will then return to top-flight action with an away game against Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez next Sunday.