The ultimate football shirt sponsor quiz

How well do you remember iconic football shirt sponsors?

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Let's start with an iconic one, which beer brand sponsored this classic Newcastle shirt from the '90s?</h3><ul><li>Carling</li><li>John Smiths</li><li>Newcastle Brown Ale</li><li>Coors</li></ul></section><section data-block="Order"><h3>Manchester United have had a lot of famous sponsors, but can you rank them from oldest to most recent?</h3><ul><li>Sharp</li><li>Vodafone</li><li>AIG</li><li>Aon</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Spanish club wore Unicef on the front of their shirts from 2006-2011?</h3><ul><li>Real Madrid</li><li>Barcelona</li><li>Villareal</li><li>Atletico Madrid</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which sponsor is missing from John Barnes' Liverpool shirt here?</h3><ul><li>Carlsberg</li><li>Commodore</li><li>Chevrolet</li><li>Candy</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which current Premier League team was sponsored by Dr Martens from 1998-2004? </h3><ul><li>West Ham</li><li>Southampton</li><li>Crystal Palace</li><li>Wolves</li></ul></section><section data-block="Order"><h3>Can you order these Arsenal sponsors from oldest to most recent?</h3><ul><li>JVC</li><li>Dreamcast</li><li>O2</li><li>Fly Emirates</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Italian team repped Nintendo from 1997-1999?</h3><ul><li>Juventus</li><li>AC Milan</li><li>Fiorentina</li><li>Lazio</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which computer company sponsored Leeds between 1996 and 2000?</h3><ul><li>Dell</li><li>Packard Bell</li><li>Intel</li><li>Acer</li></ul></section><section data-block="Order"><h3>Can you put these Chelsea sponsors in the right order, oldest first?</h3><ul><li>Amiga</li><li>Coors</li><li>Autoglass</li><li>Fly Emirates</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Three of these companies have sponsored Aston Villa, which is the odd one out?</h3><ul><li>Vauxhall</li><li>Rover</li><li>MG</li><li>LDV Vans</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What's the missing sponsor on Oliver Kahn's Bayern Munich shirt?</h3><ul><li>Audi</li><li>BMW</li><li>Mercedes-Benz</li><li>Opel</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>What's the sponsor missing from Les Ferdinand and Sol Campbell's Tottenham shirts here?</h3><ul><li>Holsten</li><li>Holsten Brewery</li><li>Holsten Pilsner</li><li>Holsten Pils</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Credit card firm Capital One's logo was on the front of which red shirts from 2003-2009?</h3><ul><li>Middlesbrough</li><li>Barnsley</li><li>Nottingham Forest</li><li>Bristol City</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these companies has never sponsored Leicester?</h3><ul><li>One2One</li><li>Walkers</li><li>Topps Tiles</li><li>LG</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>Who sponsored Blackburn when they won the Premier League in 1995?</h3><ul><li>McEwan's Lager</li><li>McEwan</li><li>McEwans</li><li>McEwan's</li><li>McEwans Lager</li><li>McEwan Lager</li></ul></section>