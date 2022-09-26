Ukraine vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Ukraine against Scotland on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Scotland are set to take on Ukraine in a Nations League clash at the Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium in Krakow, Poland, on Tuesday. A draw would be enough for the Scots to attain promotion to the top tier of the competition.

Having sat within a point of Ukraine before their recent clash earlier in September, Steve Clark's men have turned the tables by beating Tuesday's opponents 3-0 and following that up with 2-1 win over Ireland to keep hold of top spot in League B1.

The hosts have been forced to play at a neutral venue due to the ongoing conflict in their home country, but they have motivated themselves with a 5-0 win over Armenia and might well spoil Scotland's party once again, just as they did in the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Ukraine vs Scotland date & kick-off time

Game: Ukraine vs Scotland Date: September 27, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 28) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Ukraine vs Scotland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Premier Sports 1 will be broadcasting the game in the United Kingdom, while the contest can be streamed live on the Premier Player HD.

In India, the game can be caught on the Sony Sports Network and streamed via SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA fuboTV, Vix+ UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD India Sony Six SD/HD SonyLIV

Ukraine squad & team news

Serhii Sydorchuk will have to sit out of the tie after the midfielder's second yellow card of the competition, with one of Taras Stepanenko or Oleksandr Pikhalyonok to step in.

Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov had also rested a number of other players in the Armenia win, as Mykola Matviyenko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Andriy Yarmolenko, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Artem Dovbyk are all expected to return for the important clash.

Position Players Goalkeepers Lunin, Pyatov, Bushchan, Riznyk Defenders Bondar, Kacharaba, Popov, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Zinchenko, Syrota, Sobol, Karavaev, Matviyenko Midfielders Sydorchuk, Ihntenko, Malinovskyi, Shaparenko, Mudryk, Tsygankov, Pikhalonok, Zubkov Forwards Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Sikan, Dovbyk

Scotland squad & team news

Scott McTominay is suspended as a result of his booking against Ireland, with Kenny McLean or Billy Gilmour to slot in in place of the Manchester United midfielder.

However, Clarke needs to fill in the voids left by Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney who have pulled out from the squad, with Ryan Porteous set for his national team debut and left-back Greg Taylor also likely to come in.