UK & Ireland submit bid to jointly host Euro 2028

The UK and Ireland have submitted a joint bid to UEFA for hosting rights for the 2028 European Championships.

The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales initially united to confirm they'd be focusing on a bid for Euro 2028 in February, while abandoning plans to stage the World Cup two years later.

All interested parties had until March 23rd to register their interest, and the English FA have confirmed their joint proposal has been sent to UEFA just before the deadline.

What's been said?

“With this unique partnership, we are taking the appropriate next steps and our ambition is to stage a successful UEFA Euro which will be a wonderful celebration of football for fans and teams," an official statement from the governing body reads.

“We believe Euro 2028 would be one of the greatest sporting events ever held in the UK and Ireland.

“This unprecedented partnership of five associations offers something special to European football, including the potential for an expanded tournament, and we are passionate about maximising the sustainability and legacy benefits for communities across the UK and Ireland.

“Over the coming months, we will develop our proposals further, subject to the publication by UEFA of the full technical specification. This includes engaging in discussions with possible host cities and stadia to define the optimum tournament model and conducting a full costs and benefits analysis.

“The UK and Ireland will offer an unrivalled tournament from a technical perspective – with modern, well-connected stadia and excellent infrastructure – that makes our partnership ideal to host Euro 2028.”

Are any other countries in the running?

Russia and Turkey had also been reportedly interested in hosting the tournament, but any hopes the former may have had of winning the rights were dashed following the country's military invasion of Ukraine.

FIFA and UEFA have banned Russia from all international competitions, while a potential bid from Turkey has yet to come in, leaving the UK and Ireland in a strong position to stage the Euros in six years' time.

“Football must do everything possible to show how our sport can be a force for good – now, more than ever," the FA statement adds.

“We are resolute in our belief in the power of football to help bring people together.

“We now look forward to receiving further tournament requirements and continuing our constructive dialogue with UEFA to advance our bid plans.”

