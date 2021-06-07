Ujpest star Onovo replaces Troost-Ekong in Nigeria camp ahead of Cameroon game

The Watford defender limped off with an injury on Friday and he has left Austria for further medical examinations

Gernot Rohr has handed a late call-up to Ujpest defender Vincent Onovo as the replacement for injured William Troost-Ekong ahead of Nigeria’s second friendly match against Cameroon on Tuesday.

Troost-Ekong picked up an injury towards the end of Friday’s game and he was replaced by Galatasaray defender Valentine Ozornwafor.

The Watford star has reportedly left Vienna for further medical examinations, while Collins remains a doubt and he awaits a late fitness test.

A first-half strike from Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa settled the clash at the Wiener Neustadt Stadium as the Indomitable Lions defeated Rohr’s men 1-0.

Onovo who is based in Hungary, has joined the Super Eagles in Austria and he is a key player in Michael Oenning's team that finished sixth in the Hungarian top-flight table this season.

He also helped Ujpest win the Magyar Kupa (Hungarian Cup) which will make them participate in the second round of the 2021-22 Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, Rohr is ready to cope with the injury blow and he hints at switching his tactical approach with three defenders for Tuesday’s match.

“Unfortunately, we lost two other players to injury and it’ll be difficult for the second game in defence because Ekong and Collins are out; they cannot play, so I think we’ll have to manage this difficult situation,” Rohr said.

“But it will be an opportunity, perhaps also to play with three defenders only, and to change the system a bit; to try something different, that’s why we are happy to have this second game.”

Prior to players’ arrivals in the Austrian capital for the double-header match against Cameroon, Rohr lamented the injury challenges he is facing after the withdrawals of seven players.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Crotone’s Simy Nwankwo, Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi, West Brom’s Semi Ajayi, Fulham’s Ola Aina, Benfica’s Tyronne Ebuehi and Hoffenheim’s Kevin Akpoguma were initially included in the 24-man squad but they withdrew due to varying injuries.

Nigeria are preparing for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers that will begin in September with Cape Verde, Liberia and Central African Republic paired against them in Group C.

They have also secured a date with Mexico for another friendly match that will take place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 3.