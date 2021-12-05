Lesley Ugochukwu scored his maiden goal for Rennes senior team as they walloped St. Etienne 5-0 in Sunday’s Ligue 1 fixture.

Making his third appearance for the Rennais in the 2021-22 campaign, the 17-year-old came off the bench to score his team’s fifth goal in the Greens rout.

Heading into the encounter staged at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, the visitors were hoping to bounce back from their 2-1 home defeat to Lille their last time out.

For the hosts, they were aiming to end their back-to-back losses to PSG and Brest in the French top flight.

With the game barely 23 minutes old, Tunisian forward Wahbi Khazri put the ball past goalkeeper Alfred Gomis, albeit, it was chalked off for offside by referee Thomas Leonard after consulting VAR.

A minute later, the visiting side took the lead through Martin Terrier with a delightful back-heel goal after he was set up by Lovro Majer.

In the 24th minute, Terrier completed his brace in superb fashion with Majer supplying the assist again.

Things got worse for St. Etienne as they went three goals down on the stroke of half-time as Yvann Macon turned the ball into his own net.

Despite their three-goal advantage, the visiting side did not taken their foot off the gas as they extended their lead three minutes into the second half as Terrier completed his treble.

With seven minutes left of the match, Ugochukwu – who replaced Majer in the 81st minute – completed the job after he was assisted by Gaetan Laborde.

While Senegal international Gomis held sway in Rennes goal from start to finish, Morocco’s Naif Aguerd was replaced by Loic Bade in the 81st minute. Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana came on for Terrier three minutes after the hour mark.

On the other side, Khazri played from start to finish with Cameroon’s Harold Moukoudi getting subbed off for Saidou Sow as early as the 21st minute.

Thanks to the result, Rennes climbed to second on the log having accrued 31 points from 17 matches in the ongoing campaign.

They host Reims in their next league fixture on December 12. Before they, they will square up against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in a Uefa Conference match three days earlier.