Uganda’s Nyanzi: Most girls think football is for men only

The tactician is handling the Rines Girls team and has now shared his experiences regarding the difference with boys coaching

Ugandan coach Bright Nyanzi has explained how difficult it is to coach women compared to boys in football.

Nyanzi is in charge of Rines Girls who participated in the Elizabeth Group of Fufa Women Elite league last season.

“Most of the girls still have a negative mindset on soccer, they think the game is for boys so at times I find it hard to force them to play the game,” Nyanzi told Sports Nation.

“Secondly, they are very emotional; for example, they don’t want to be blamed in case of mistakes, they feel like they are being put down.”

“In case you adopt and be in a good mood with them, they are easy to teach which makes coaching easy.

“Women football is becoming a big deal in Uganda and in the world, so as a coach, I am ready to keep nurturing many girls.”

Before switching to taking charge of a women's team, Nyanzi was a boys’ tactician and his involvement in girls' football, he says, has enabled him to recognise key differences.

“I joined Rines as the head coach of their boys’ team,” he added.

“When I reached there, I saw some group of girls playing and participating in football with boys, and they were indeed playing well which got me by surprise. I picked up this interest from then.

“I decided to separate them from boys such that I can offer enough time in terms of coaching.

“With time, these girls adopted many football skills and in 2019, the school management appointed me to coach the girls’ team.”

Nyanzi’s assessment comes after Uganda’s U17 side defeated Kenya and won the Cecafa Challenge Cup last year in Kampala.

The senior national team has also established themselves – just like their men counterparts – as a regional force.

The junior She Cranes will host Cameroon in the final World Cup qualification with the hope of booking a maiden slot in the global tournament which will be hosted in India next year.

The winner of the two-legged encounter will join participants from other continents for the bonanza. The first leg will be played between October 30 and November 13 as per the new qualifying calendar released by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The East African side reached the final qualification stage after eliminating neighbours Tanzania who later launched complaints against their elimination.