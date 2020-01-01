Uganda’s McKinstry provides Mukiibi injury update ahead of South Sudan Afcon qualifier

The defender limped off during the reverse game with a hamstring problem but the coach has confirmed the player trained well

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has given an injury update from his camp ahead of the South Sudan Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Nyayo Stadium.

With Joseph Ochaya suspended, McKinstry believes he has other players who can capably replace the TP Mazembe star. On a positive note, the Irish coach revealed Ronald Mukiibi could be available after he had picked an injury in the reverse fixture.

“Obviously, [Joseph] Ochaya is not with us because of the suspension but it gives an opportunity for someone to step in and play,” McKinstry told Football256.

“In terms of [Ronald] Mukiibi, he did a full training session on Sunday, he is feeling good and is in line of consideration for the team we pick on Monday.”

The coach did not speak about Khalid Aucho who was also injured and replaced by Halid Lwaliwa.

McKinstry once again hinted he might ring more changes in the team given how close the return match has been scheduled.

“When you have games in close proximity with each other, you have to look at changes anyway. Playing the same eleven especially in a period like this is challenging,” he added.

“But the guys we choose to start the game and the ones who come off the bench, they are ready to go and put up a performance.”

A win against the Bright Stars would help the Cecafa champions go close to sealing a third straight Afcon place and the coach has revealed his expectations of the game.

“We are looking forward to the Monday game, the players have a lot of energy,” he added. “It’s a good playing surface which gives them more enthusiasm to go out there and play and get the job done.

“It has been a very short turn around; we have had a few days to look at things although we have done some great stuff and the players have a clearer understanding of what we need to do to get the win.

“We have looked at some tactical tweaks which will get us into even better positions on the field. Everyone is ready to go out and make amends for the result.

“There are many ways to get there but it’s about every time we get onto the field, can we get three points and if we do that, then we put ourselves in a strong position for qualification.”

The game will start at 16:00 EAT as South Sudan host Uganda away from home.