Uganda’s McKinstry brings back Shaban, Mawejje in Chan provisional squad

The team is expected to start preparations for the continental competition from Sunday although Fufa is yet to confirm the convergence place

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named a 28-man provisional squad for the African Nations Championship tournament that will be held in Cameroon in 2021.

The majority of those who took part in the Chan qualifiers as well as the successful 2019 Cecafa tournament in Kampala have been maintained for the continental tournament whose initial programme was adjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Said Kyenune, Shafiq Kagimu, Said Ssekajjugo, Ben Ocen, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Stephen Mukwala, Karim Watambala, Ashraf Mandela, Paul Willa, Patrick Mbowa, Mustafa Mujjuzi, Halid Lwaliwa and Joel Mutakubwa are the stars who ensured the Cranes qualified for the competition and have retained their positions.

McKinstry has also included the Hippos who just won the Cecafa U20 title in Tanzania and qualified for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations next year.

Vipers’ full-back Aziz Kayondo, midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga and forward Ivan Bogere, who has shown some flashes of brilliance so far, are the U20 stars who have joined the team.

Muhamood Hassan and Eric Ssenjobe are both working with national assistant coach Abdalla Mubiru at Police FC as well as BUL FC’s Joseph Ssemujju, are the new faces in the squad.

McKinstry has excluded players from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) from the provisional squad owing to the Caf Confederation Cup duties in December and January against AS Kigali of Rwanda.

Murushid Juuko, who joined Express FC in the last transfer window after a troubled time in Morocco as well as experienced Tony Mawejje have been given slots too.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) is yet to confirm where the players will train in sessions that are expected to begin on December 21.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Tom Ikara (Police),

Defenders: Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Mustafa Mujjuzi (Kyetume), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Murushid Juuko (Express), Muhamood Hassan (Police),

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Tonny Mawejje (Police), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants),

Forwards: Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Joakim Ojera (URA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA), Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), Ivan Bogere (Proline).