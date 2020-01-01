Uganda's Mawejje lauds Timbe, Mutebi for launching his career

The midfielder has detailed how he started playing without even having a license in the first place due to the coach's trust

Uganda midfielder Tony Mawejje has revealed how Sam Time and Mike Mutebi helped grow his career from an early stage.

Mawejje said coach Timbe picked him to play for Masaka LC in 2003 when he was not even a registered player. Mawejje revealed Timbe's move to incorporate him into the now-defunct Masaka LC team was to ensure he was seen by national team technical bench members.

“I was still at Masaka LC [now defunct] when coach [Sam] Timbe named me in the starting XI against the Uganda Hippos U20,” Mawejje is quoted by Football256 as saying.

“I didn’t have a license with them [Masaka LC] yet, but because I was under 20 years but he felt it was an opportunity and perfect platform for me to be seen by the national technical team.

“And trust me I impressed thus earning a dream call up to the Hippos which indeed motivated me though I didn’t make the final squad.”

The midfielder then signed for Uganda Premier League (UPL) giants Kampala Capital City Authority FC when it was still called the Kampala City Council in 2004.

But his move from Masaka to KCCA was not without controversy since SC Villa had also made moves to sign him. He eventually signed for the capital city side and stayed until 2005 before joining Police Jinja the following year.

“Coach [Mike] Mutebi is the one who first spotted me from Masaka and told KCCA FC management to sign me which they did and I must say he [Mutebi] prepared me mentally for professional football.”

“But there was confusion as Masaka LC club chairman, who was also a Villa fan, had already received money from SC Villa for me to join them.”

“But because KCCA had approached me in person, I couldn’t turn them down.”

The former URA FC and Al-Arabi SC star also spoke about his love for jersey number six.

“I grew up admiring Real Madrid legend Fernando Redondo who used to don the same jersey number and he was like my idol growing up,” the 29-year old footballer concluded.

“This made me fall in love with the number six to an extent that at the national team and in most clubs, I have played for, it’s what I have been putting on unless otherwise.”

After his contract with Al-Arabi ended, Mawejje returned to Uganda.