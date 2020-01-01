Uganda's Madondo 'denied access' to Wydad Casablanca's training ground

The relationship between the player and the club seems to be getting worse each day after a short association

Uganda international Joel Madondo has revealed he has been denied access to Wydad Casablanca's training ground.

Madondo has not had a smooth time with the Moroccan club since his new year move as, a few weeks ago, he explained how he had neither received his salaries nor allowances since March while staying in a rented apartment.



Things appear to have hit a new low when Madondo when he wanted to return to training for the league's resumption, but he was denied access to the facility.

“The club is already back in training because they are preparing for the resumption of the league and Caf Champions League but I went there the other day and I was denied access to the training ground,” Madondo is quoted as saying by Kawowo Sports.

“I went back to training and coach Diego Megias [conditioning coach] told me to talk to the head coach Juna Carlos Garrido who is currently in Spain. When I called him, he told me I should first settle my issues with the club.

“I decided to do personal training at home and I also go to road work. There is a small pitch next to the airport where Nigerians train, I joined them but they train just two days a week.”

In the earlier assertion, the former Busoga United forward said Casablanca had also taken away his passport, and the 22-year-old revealed he is ready to fly home as soon as possible after it was returned to him.

“I got my passport back and I’m only waiting for the airport to open. All I want now is to return home and have some peace. I have been through a lot since I arrived here," added Madondo.

“For now, I don’t care how people will judge me. They always blame us without hearing our story but I don’t think anyone would want to go through what I have experienced.”

Meanwhile, Isaac Muleme has blamed SC Villa for "greed" for not allowing five of its players to join Vietnamese clubs in 2011.

Villa were invited for BTV Cup in Vietnam and according to the full-back, five players had offers thereafter for good performances but the Jogoos turned them down.

“If Villa had accepted those offers then our careers would be far different from how they have now turned out. Sometimes I think our clubs are too greedy,” Muleme told Daily Monitor.

The Viktoria Zizkov defender also explained the difference between the Czech Republic league compared to Uganda's competition.

“You need quick thinking, speed and power to survive here. They move the ball very fast from one end to the other and make our domestic league appear as if we are playing in slow motion,” the defender, on loan to Nitra FC, concluded.

Muleme has also played for KCCA FC and Egyptian side Al Assouity Sports Club before.