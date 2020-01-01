Uganda's Kivumbi bags brace, Algeria's Boubezari score as Mallbackens edge Lidkopings

The Africans found the back of the net at the Initilty Arena as the 10-woman hosts secured a comeback win over the visitors on Wednesday

Uganda's Ritah Kivumbi netted twice as 10-woman Mallbackens secured a 5-3 comeback win against Lidkopings in Wednesday's Elitettan game, despite Algeria's Hanna Boubezari's strike.

Kivumbi made her sixth appearance for Mallbackens since joining from Vaxjo in January, while Boubezari was earning her eighth appearance this season after arriving from Jitex Molndal this winter.

Kivumbi impressed alongside Nigeria's Sarah Michael in Mallbackens' 3-2 win over Sandviken, and aimed to extend their winning run, while Boubezari was eager to help Lidkopings end their winless streak.

At Strandvallen, Algeria international Boubezari got the visitors off to a bright start when she put them ahead after just four minutes of the encounter.

However, Emma Eriksson leveled the score for the hosts seconds after Kivumbi almost found the back of the net in the 14th minute.

The visitors did not allow the hosts' celebration to last as they regained the lead when Sandra Lagerbratt struck four minutes later, before Taylor Townsend extended the advantage in the 34th minute.

Kivumbi pulled one back to inspire the hosts' comeback on the hour mark before Jessika Pedersen was handed a marching order after receiving her second yellow card of the match in the 66th minute.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Mallbackens never relented and almost equalised through the striking duo of Sarah Michael and the Ugandan in the 68th and 69th minute respectively.

They secured a crucial leveller through Frida Brostrom in the 76th minute, before Ida Hallstensson put them ahead four minutes later.

Boubezari came close to grab her second goal of the match to even the score, but was denied in the 86th minute before Kivumbi bagged her brace a minute later to ensure the hosts outclassed their visitors.

Kivumbi, who has now scored three goals in six games, was involved in the entire game along Michael for Mallbackens.

On the other hand, Boubezari also played from the duration for Lidkopings, and has now scored three goals in eight games.

The result moves Mallbackens to eighth with 11 points, while Lidkopings dropped to 12 with five points from eight matches.