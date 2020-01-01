Uganda’s Bogere compares Kateregga to Ronaldo & Zidane, names all-time XI

The Ugandan says his compatriot had done tricks on the ball associated with the two European icons way before

Steven Bogere has named his all-time best XI and compared Uganda’s Godfrey Kateregga to Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

Bogere’s select XI consists of names that he played alongside and made their careers with spectacular performances for the national team.

A number of stars in the team are men like Paul Ssali and the late Jimmy Kirunda, who were part of the squad that reached the 1978 African Cup of Nations final.

Uganda were eliminated by the host Ghana and have never made such progress since, even after numerous attempts decades later.

Bogere named Ssali as his goalkeeper while Eddie Ssemwanga, Sam Musenze, Tom Lwanga and Kirunda are the defenders.

“You will never see anyone like Ssemwanga. The best right back,” the former Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF FC) head coach told Sports Nation.

“He could defend as expected and deliver going forward. He could score from anywhere once he crossed the halfway line.”

The experienced tactician put Mathew Lucha and Moses Nsereko as his midfielders alongside Peter Mazinga and Dennis Obua.

“Lucha was exceptionally good. His work rate was way up there and he can only be compared to the likes of Francis Kulabiggwo,” explained Bogere

Issa Ssekatawa and Omondi have been named as the two strikers although he rates Obua highly, saying he is the best the country has ever produced.

“Obua had everything and no one has ever played that left-wing like him,” explained Bogere.

“Then I can also talk about [Godfrey] Kateregga, you people talk about those Cristiano Ronaldo and Zizou's [Zinedine Zidane] stepovers, Kateregga had already done them here, not to mention the faint passes.

“He could win the game individually.”

Paul Hasule, Sam Ssimbwa and Ronald Vvubya were also given an honourable mention by the Sports Club Villa legend.

Bogere helped Uganda reclaim the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in 1989 after they had failed to win it in the previous 12 years.

At SC Villa, he was a key man as the Jogoos, who are the record Ugandan Premier League champions with 16 titles, won consecutive doubles in 1988 and 1989.

He also lifted the league trophy again in 1990.