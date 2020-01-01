Ugandans not prepared to play abroad - Police FC midfielder Mawejje

The former Uganda player has also stated agents should follow-up when their clients are not paid

Veteran midfielder Tony Mawejje feels many Ugandan players are not prepared to play abroad.

Several players have managed to seal deals to teams outside the country but end up returning home. The former Uganda Cranes player states playing abroad needs more than just talent.

"First of all, I want to tell Ugandans that not all players who return home are not good in terms of playing ability," Mawejje told Bukedde FM.

"If you observe very well, you will understand that our players are not just prepared enough. They want to go abroad and play without going through the right development means.

"There are actually not so many good academies to mould the players right from the tender age while the same cannot be said to the foreigners which you are going to compete with for places."

The 33-year-old has insisted players have to be prepared psychologically to withstand the challenges that may come their way.

"There are many challenges outside Uganda, for example, you go to a team and that team is full of home players who will look at you as a threat and are always ready to do anything to frustrate you and make sure that you fail," Mawejje added.

On some occasions, players are not paid as agreed in the contract and Mawejje has shed light on the issue, supposing it happens.

"If the payer is not paid his salary, it is the role of the agent to come and talk to the team’s management."

Mawejje made a return to Uganda recently where he re-joined Police FC.

He was part of the Police squad, then known as Police Jinja, in 2006 and 2007 although he might take a while to return to full fitness as he has been clubless since 2019 when he terminated his contract with Al-Arabi SC of Kuwait.

Mawejje, 33, is an experienced midfielder having played for more than 10 clubs in his career spanning over a decade.

The Ugandan started playing football in 2004 at Kampala City Council FC, now KCCA FC, until 2005 before he joined Police Jinja for a stint that lasted about two years.

In 2008, Mawejje joined Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) and left in 2009 for IBV Vestmannaeyjar and the club became his first foreign team.

Mawejje spent a long time with the Icelandic club compared to the other clubs he has featured for. He made 106 appearances and scored 10 goals.

The midfielder joined Golden Arrows of South Africa in 2012 on loan, made an appearance, and scored no goals before returning to Europe, and this time around joined Norwegian club Haugesund but made no appearance at all in 2014.