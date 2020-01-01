Ugandan top-tier side Express FC seal two-year partnership with Spesho

The Wankulukuku-based side is building towards making a return to the top after recent struggles

Ugandan Premier League side Express FC have entered into a partnership with transport solutions company Spesho for the next two years.

The former league champions are aiming at getting back to the top and they are restructuring to achieve that as soon as next season. The deal has now been made public by the Wankulukuku-based side.

"Partners recognize that we are moving in the right direction and would like to be part of this journey," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa said as quoted by the club's official website.

"We commit to paying back our beloved partners with good governance, performance and visibility of their brands as we achieve the objectives of the club."

The coming of Spesho is a boost for the team that already have other sponsors like Equity Bank, Buganda Land Board and betting firm Betway.

In an earlier interview, the CEO had promised the club's fans the good old days will be back.

The last time the Red Eagles won major silverware was way back in the 2011/12 season when they bagged the league title.

"The fans from feedback on the social media platforms are really enjoying the ride and we are not done yet," Mwesigwa said.

"Fans should be patient as we are rebuilding skillfully with the purpose of reviving the glorious days at Wankulukuku and with their support, the good times will be revived."

The six-time league champions have already signed four players to bolster their squad. Goalkeeper Cryspus Kusiima was the first to be brought on board to strengthen the department, signing a two-year contract in the process. His compatriot Denis Otim also joined on a four-year deal.

Another signing was defender Richard Bbosa who was acquired on a four-year deal as well, with creative midfielder Abel Eturude getting a two-year deal.

Express have also been linked with Faisal Ssekyanzi, Steven Luswata and Godfrey Lwesibawa.

Murushid Juuko, Abel Eturude and Enock Walusimbi are some of the defenders that coach Bbosa is also targeting to strengthen the team even more.

The team finished ninth in the abandoned season after managing nine wins, four draws and 12 losses. They ended up with 31 points.