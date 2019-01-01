Ugandan Premier League leaders Vipers held by Maroons

The three-time league champions share the spoils against impressive hosts in the top tier match

Ugandan Premier League leaders Vipers FC have been held to a 1-1 draw by Maroons.

The table-toppers came into the match aiming to extend the gap between them and second-placed BUL. For the hosts, a win could have pushed them to the sixth position on the log.

Maroons managed to match their opponents for the entirety of the first half, ensuring they limit them from getting sight of the goal as well as pushing them to make mistakes in their danger zone.

Their efforts paid dividends in the stroke of half-time when Amaku Fred found the back the net to give the hosts a deserved lead. It was a reward to the fans who had turned up in numbers to cheer on their home team.

Uganda striker Fahad Bayo ensured Vipers got a point after striking in the 62nd minute. The result means the three-time champions are top of the table with 34 points while Maroons are seventh on 20 points.

Another league match between Police FC and Proline FC ended in a 1-1 draw. Both sides are in the relegation zone and needed maximum points to boost their chances of survival.

The visitors needed a quarter of an hour to open the scoring courtesy of Kizza Hamisi. However, the lead lasted for just 10 minutes as Proline FC conceded a penalty and Ocen Ben made no mistake from the spot.

Police are 14th on the log with 12 points after 15 games while Proline remain bottom of the table with nine points after 13 games.