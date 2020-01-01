Ugandan footballers lack passion to even watch the game – Ex-Onduparaka FC’s Mwebaze

The tactician picks the main reason why players in Uganda have found it difficult to realise success in their careers

Former Onduparaka FC head coach Asaph Mwebaze has claimed Ugandan footballers are not very passionate about the game.

The tactician who has over two decades’ experience in the coaching world, advised players to look deeply into their passion if they have to see success in their careers after all.

“A proper mindset is the final key to achieving success in football. To really achieve success, footballers have to put all their heart and soul into the sport,” Mwebaze told Football256.

More teams

“That being said, such passion can result in devastation after defeat or burnout. To achieve success in football, football players need to find a balance and learn to be passionate, while maintaining composure, and demonstrating resilience.

“Our players in Uganda are not very passionate about the game and a majority play either because they are talented or because there seems to be nothing better to do.

“The most important trait that a footballer must have to achieve success in football is a burning passion and love for the sport. In order to achieve success, footballers put in incomprehensible hours of practice, and once they achieve success, they continue to do so.”

The former Maroons FC head coach said he made the assessment on the lack of passion on Ugandan footballers while he was in charge of some clubs.

“Having coached the game for a considerable amount of time I have seen this lack of passion with the players,” he added.

“It’s difficult to find a consistent player in the Ugandan league as far as performance is concerned because of this lack of passion.

“Any little achievement and the player will never be the same again. They will reduce the time in practice by being absent, demand star status treatment and completely disregard the game that made them. This is usually [and] sadly a lack of passion.

“The players with passion will spend hours not only on the pitch practising but also spend time watching football matches, analysing them, reflecting upon a player’s own performance on the pitch, etc. To achieve success in football, one must eat, sleep, and breathe football.”

Mwebaze also stated the players rarely watch football which is a source where they can learn more tactics and apply them on the pitch.

Article continues below

“This is an area our players in Uganda have to improve upon. The players don’t watch football unless they are playing it,” the tactician concluded.

“At one club where I was manager, we got a satellite TV in the dining area for players to watch live games. I passed by often in the pretext of inspection of the premises but the main reason was to actually find out if the players watched games.

“To my surprise, it was only a handful of them the rest didn’t even care to watch recordings of themselves in games.”