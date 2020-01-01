Ugandan coach Mwebaze reveals why stars struggle in foreign leagues

The tactician points out key aspects which he says have been disregarded by the footballers altogether

Coach Asaph Mwebaze has pointed out some reasons that make Ugandan players fail to make it, especially in foreign leagues.

The former Onduparaka FC coach reveals lateness is one of the weakest areas Ugandan players must work to confront and improve if they have to realise the best in their careers.

“Arriving somewhere that is either an hour away or just five minutes, always being punctual — that’s called planning,” Mwebaze told Sports Nation.

“It’s a skill that many of our players think isn’t part of the game, yet the game is played on time parameters. Players arrive at any time and will always have good stories that catch the sympathy of the listener.”

According to Mwebaze, who has been in the coaching scene for more than two decades, Uganda's work ethics are questionable and has contributed to their failures at times.

“It’s about endurance, comparison and drive. Footballers in Uganda lack the work ethic, that requires the individual to treat the job with respect it deserves,” added the tactician.

“I often challenged them with musicians and their perfectionism. Players don’t realize that they play for an audience or spectators who have paid money from their jobs for this entertainment.

“This would push them to perform with respect to the fan who is parting with hard-earned money. But with little or no hard work they fall by the wayside.”

Mwebaze also questioned the footballers' effort in regard to what they do.

“Honestly, this is basically the same thing as work ethic. Most of the players put very little effort into the game,” explained the coach.

“At Maroons FC and Onduparaka where there were facilities and equipment, very few or none would put in an extra effort before or after the coaching instructions. None would try to perfect a skill which they would always try to do during a game.

"Skills like the penalty kick, free kick, corner kick or any of the standard situations. At one club a player candidly told me classes were a waste of their time.”

Body language, according to Mwebaze, is another aspect Ugandan stars must work to improve on.

“I have realized that this element also lets Uganda players down at times. To be successful you need this kind of confidence that strikes a person in the first interaction,” he concluded.

“Most players won’t look at you straight in the eyes or offer their hand in greeting. A player would enter an office and lean on the wall or sit on a chair in a sleeping position.

“This in most places would easily end the player's career instantly. Football is much about body language and expression, for without it most is lost.”