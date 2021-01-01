Uganda vs Togo: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Uganda will be looking to get their first victory in the 2021 African Nations Championship when they face Togo in their second Group C match on Friday.
Togo are yet to pick up a win also as they went down 1-0 to Morocco in their opener while Uganda drew 0-0 with East African neighbours Rwanda.
|Game
|Uganda vs Togo
|Date
|Monday, January 22, 2021
|Time
|22:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Uganda TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Uganda, the game will be LIVE on KBC (Kenya) and Azam TV (Tanzania).
|Outside (Uganda) TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC (Kenya) and Azam TV (Tanzania)
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Uganda squad
|Goalkeepers
|Lukwago Charles, Mutakubwa Joel, Alionzi Legason Nafian, Ikara Tom.
|Defenders
|Hassan Muhamud, Kayondo Abdu Aziizi, Mujuzi Mustafa, Ssenjobe Eric, Iguma Denis, Willa Paul, Lwaliwa Halid, Mbowa Paul Patrick.
|Midfielders
|Mawejje Tonny, Kagimu Shafik Kuchi, Anukani Bright, Kyeyune Saidi, Byaruhanga Bobosi, Watambala Abdu Karim.
|Forwards
|Ojera Joakim, Brian Aheebwa, Ocen Ben, Viane Ssekajugo, Orit Ibrahim, Muhammad Shaban, Karisa Milton.
The Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry stated he expects captain Halid Lwaliwa to start against the Sparrowhawks after he missed the opener due to an injury.
“Halid [Lwaliwa] missed out through a small injury,” McKinstry said in a previous interview. “He had a little strain on his hamstring a couple of days before the match.
“It was a small thing but we did not want to rush him. The decision we arrived at with the medical team together with the player was he misses the first game and be ready for the remaining games.”
As the captain returns, Milton Karisa is ruled out after he got injured during the game against Amavubi.
The tactician is also expected to make some key changes to the squad and Brian Aheebwa might be handed a start to hunt for goals in place of Vianne Ssekajugo.
Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Willa, Mujuzi, Lwaliwa, Kayondo, Kagimu, Ojera, Anukani, Ssekajugo, Watambala, Aheebwa.
|Position
|Togo squad
|Goalkeepers
|Adry Kossi Agbéko, Aigba Abdoul-Moubarack, Gbenyo Konla Herve.
|Defenders
|Bode Abdoul Sabourh, Djoyagbo Kodjovi, Issoufou Moubarack, Madjedje Djalilou, Moussa Bilal, Sama Abdoul-Halimou, Souley Idrissou Ridwane, Toudji Messan, Zonor Ayayi.
|Midfielders
|Amekoudi Koukouvi Dodzi, Ahoro Kparo Jarry, Akoro Bilal, Gnama Akate, Ozou Kossi Jean, Tchakei Marouf.
|Forwards
|Adjahli Kossivi Moise, Agoro Achraf, Akakpo Kwadjo, Gueli Koffi Mawokuenya, Nane Yendoutie Richard, Salifou Kossigan Christian, Ouro-Agoro Ismail, Tchatakora Abdoul-Samiou.
Togo’s Claude Leroy might stick with the starting XI that faced Morocco and eventually conceded a slim 1-0 defeat.
Probable XI for Togo: Aigba, Madjedje, Issoffou, Toudji, Zonor, Akate, Koukouvi, Marouf, Moise, Ismail, Nane.
Match Preview
The Cranes and the West African country have met nine times where the Cecafa giants have managed to win in five games while Togo have won two. Two of the nine games have ended in draws.
The last meeting between the two nations came on October 4, 2016, when the West African nation hosted and won a friendly battle 1-0 after striker Lalawele Atakora scored in the first half.
The Cranes were then led by coach Milutin Sredojevic, preparing for the Fifa World Cup qualifier against hosts Ghana.
Friday's encounter will be their first in Chan as the previous matches were either in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, international friendlies, or World Cup qualifiers.
McKinstry believes his charges have a good chance to get their first win in the competition if they play without fear, which he says was their main undoing against Rwanda in the opener.
“But it is all about putting the players back together, getting back to the training field, and really it is a case of removing the fear from the players because we know if they pass the ball, we can easily win the game,” McKinstry told Goal after drawing against Rwanda.
“We know if they move it and play that one or two touch football and get it into our midfielders and get it into the feet of our wide forwards, we can be really effective but we didn’t do that enough today [Monday] and so we need to build on that and make sure the next two games we play that passing moving brand of football that can bring us success.”
Victory for Uganda over Togo will move the Cranes to four points and end the West Africans’ interest in the tournament.
Uganda will also be under pressure to qualify from the group stage of the competition for the first time in five attempts.
Meanwhile, leaders Morocco will open the day with their fixture against Rwanda set to kick off at 19:00.