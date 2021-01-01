Uganda vs Morocco: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Uganda are probably under pressure in their last game of Group C in the African Nations Championship given they must beat Morocco to qualify for the quarter-finals.
After a brilliant outing in the pre-Chan tournament, Uganda failed to beat Rwanda as they drew 0-0 in their opener before they were defeated by Togo 2-1 in the second game.
The loss made it tougher for the Cranes who now must see off the reigning champions if they are to stand a chance progress from the group stage of the competition.
|Game
|Uganda vs Morocco
|Date
|Tuesday, January 26, 2021
|Time
|22:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Uganda TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Uganda, the game will be LIVE on KBC (Kenya) and Azam TV (Tanzania).
|Outside (Uganda) TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC (Kenya) and Azam TV (Tanzania)
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Uganda squad
|Goalkeepers
|Lukwago Charles, Mutakubwa Joel, Alionzi Legason Nafian, Ikara Tom.
|Defenders
|Hassan Muhamud, Kayondo Abdu Aziizi, Mujuzi Mustafa, Ssenjobe Eric, Iguma Denis, Willa Paul, Lwaliwa Halid, Mbowa Paul Patrick.
|Midfielders
|Mawejje Tonny, Kagimu Shafik Kuchi, Anukani Bright, Kyeyune Saidi, Byaruhanga Bobosi, Watambala Abdu Karim.
|Forwards
|Ojera Joakim, Brian Aheebwa, Ocen Ben, Viane Ssekajugo, Orit Ibrahim, Muhammad Shaban, Karisa Milton.
Given the importance of the tie ahead, coach Johnathan McKinstry is expected to field his strongest side so he can have complete faith in to fight and produce the win against the North Africans.
With Halid Lwaliwa back, that is an added advantage for McKinstry but he might still miss the services of Milton Karisa, who was injured during the opener against Rwanda.
Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Willa, Mujuzi, Lwaliwa, Kayondo, Kagimu, Ojera, Anukani, Ssekajugo, Watambala, Aheebwa.
|Position
|Morocco squad
|Goalkeepers
|Anas Zniti, Mohamed Amsif, Hicham El Mejhad, Zouheir Laaroubi.
|Defenders
|Abdellah Khafifi, Omar Nemsaoui, Ismail Mokadem, Anas Bach, Soufiane Bouftini, Karim Baadi, Mohammed Nahiri, Imad Aatfallah.
|Midfielders
|Mehdi Karnass, Chouaib El Maftoul, Zakaria Fati, Yahya Jabrane, Walid El Karti, Saad Lamti,Larbi Naji.
|Forwards
|Adam Ennaffati, Zakaria Hadraf, Badie Aouk, Reda Jaadi, Reda Hajhouj, Youssef El Fahli, Ismail El Haddad, Karim El Berkaoui, Ismail Khafi.
Morocco coach Houcine Ammouta has a full squad to pick from as all the players are available from their last two matches against Togo and Rwanda.
Probable XI for Morocco: Zniti, Baadi, Jabrane, Naji, Kaabi, Karti, Moussaoui, Bouftini, Rahimi, Zerhouni, Boutouil.
Match Preview
Uganda and Morocco last played during an African Cup of Nations game in 2014 and the Atlas Lions emerged as winners with a 3-1 scoreline. The loss then confirmed the exit of the East African country from the tournament.
They first met in 1978 in Afcon though as Morocco picked up a 3-0 win but that did not stop Uganda from going all the way to the final, where they were defeated by the host's Ghana.
They also met in 2011 in an international friendly and the Chan reigning champions earned a 1-0 win.
Cranes coach McKinstry has stressed the need for his players to fight hard for a win even though the odds are against them.
“We are looking to create that cup final mentality, we need to go out and play the game, there is no next game at the moment. This is a cup final,” the Northern Irish told Fufa official website.
“We shall have a couple of new things because Morocco brings different challenges. We have asked the players to put in more effort, work rate, and intelligence as they did in the second half against Togo.
“We have told them there is no quarter-final for the team until they play and get a result on Tuesday. We want to write a story for ourselves, the country, and everyone back home."
“The odds are against us but we believe it is possible.”
On his part, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago said they are positive ahead of the decisive game against the Atlas Lions.
“We are positive and our targets set at the beginning of this campaign are still alive,” the KCCA FC goalkeeper and the captain told the same website.
“We shall remain competitive as we head into the final game against Morocco. I know the challenge ahead but it all goes down to a positive mentality from my teammates when we walk on to the pitch.
“We want to create a great atmosphere.”
The Rwanda and Togo encounter is also carrying high stakes as none of the Group C teams has sealed a place in the knockout phase.