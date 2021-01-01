Uganda vs Burkina Faso: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Uganda will host Burkina Faso in what is expected to be a tight African Cup of Nations qualifying match at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium on Wednesday.
The Stallions are leading Group B with eight points, one more than the Cranes, and the clash will be quite decisive considering the West Africans have not lost a game in the group while Uganda have been defeated once, against South Sudan in November.
|Game
|Uganda vs Burkina Faso
|Date
|Wednesday, March 24, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Uganda TV channel
|Online stream
|UBC TV
|NONE
|Outside Uganda TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Uganda squad
|Goalkeepers
|Denis Onyango, Salim Jamal Magoola, Mathias Kigonya, Charles Lukwago.
|Defenders
|Nico Wakiro Wadada, Elvis Bwomono, Bevis Mugabi, Murushid Juuko, Mustafa Kiiza, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Dennis Awany, Ronald Mukiibi, Halid Lwaliwa, Garvin Kizito Mugweri.
|Midfielders
|Mike Azira, William Kizito Luwagga, Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde, Moses Waiswa, Taddeo Lwanga, Abdu Lumala, Bobosi Byaruhanga.
|Forwards
|Fahad Bayo, Daniel Isiagi, Faruku Miya, Yunus Ssentamu, Emmanuel Okwi, Patrick Kaddu.
Interim coach Abdallah Mubiru has urged Ugandans to rally behind the team, stating a win against the Stallions will increase their chances of making it to a third straight continental finals.
Mubiru, who locally handles Police FC, will have a full squad to choose from and fans will also be eager to see whether FC Ashdod star Fahad Bayo will get minutes against Burkina Faso after some impressive outings with the Israeli club.
Probable XI for Uganda: Onyango, Wadada, Galiwango, Lwaliwa, Awany, Lwanga, Watambala, Miya, Okello, Bayo, Kizito.
|Position
|Burkina Faso squad
|Goalkeepers
|Farid Steeve, Ben Idriss Traore, Aboubacar Sawadogo.
|Defenders
|Issoufou Dayo, Edmond Fayçal Tapsoba, Dylan Ouedraogo, Abas Ouedraogo, Soumaïla Ouattara, Steeve Yago, Yacouba Coulibaly, Issa Kabore.
|Midfielders
|Adama Guira, Charles Kabore, Bryan Dabo, Bertrand Traore, Cyrille Bayala, Dramane Nikiema, Alain Traore, Zakaria Sanogo.
|Forwards
|Lassina Traore, Eric Traore.
The Stallions will likely keep the side that has been featuring in the competition and kept them at the top at this juncture with two wins and as many draws.
Probable XI for Burkina Faso: Steeve, Dayo, Yago, Kabore, Outtara, Coulibaly, Guira, Dabo, Traore, Bayala, Lassina.
Mubiru, who is stepping in as coach Johnathan McKinstry remains suspended, would want a home win in order to seal qualification before facing Malawi.
The Police head coach praised the players who were summoned again, saying they have a lot to offer to the national side.
“Players like Murushid Juuko, Yunus Ssentamu, Abdul Lumala, Mathias Kigonya, and Daniel Isiagi and others are back in the national team set up after some period away,” Mubiru said.
“They have been part of the national team and happy to be back in the setup. This is good news for the players as everyone knows the abilities of these players. The entire Cranes group has a special bond and has always had the spirit to work together.
“Khalid [Aucho] is a good player for the team and we shall miss him. We have able replacements like Moses Waiswa, Taddeo Lwanga, and others.”
The Cranes are in a run of four matches without a win which started after they lost 1-0 to South Sudan. They then drew 0-0 with Rwanda in the African Nations Championships, lost 2-1 to Togo, and then suffered a 5-2 defeat against Morocco, both matches in the Chan competition.
The last meeting between Uganda and Burkina Faso ended in a 0-0 draw during their Nations Cup qualifying matches.