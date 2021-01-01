Uganda vs Burkina Faso: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Cranes will host the Stallions in a match they will seek to get a win and increase their chances of making it to the continental finals

Uganda will host Burkina Faso in what is expected to be a tight African Cup of Nations qualifying match at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium on Wednesday.

The Stallions are leading Group B with eight points, one more than the Cranes, and the clash will be quite decisive considering the West Africans have not lost a game in the group while Uganda have been defeated once, against South Sudan in November.

Game Uganda vs Burkina Faso Date Wednesday, March 24, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Uganda TV channel Online stream UBC TV NONE

Outside Uganda TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Uganda squad Goalkeepers Denis Onyango, Salim Jamal Magoola, Mathias Kigonya, Charles Lukwago. Defenders Nico Wakiro Wadada, Elvis Bwomono, Bevis Mugabi, Murushid Juuko, Mustafa Kiiza, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Dennis Awany, Ronald Mukiibi, Halid Lwaliwa, Garvin Kizito Mugweri. Midfielders Mike Azira, William Kizito Luwagga, Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde, Moses Waiswa, Taddeo Lwanga, Abdu Lumala, Bobosi Byaruhanga. Forwards Fahad Bayo, Daniel Isiagi, Faruku Miya, Yunus Ssentamu, Emmanuel Okwi, Patrick Kaddu.

Interim coach Abdallah Mubiru has urged Ugandans to rally behind the team, stating a win against the Stallions will increase their chances of making it to a third straight continental finals.

Mubiru, who locally handles Police FC, will have a full squad to choose from and fans will also be eager to see whether FC Ashdod star Fahad Bayo will get minutes against Burkina Faso after some impressive outings with the Israeli club.

Probable XI for Uganda: Onyango, Wadada, Galiwango, Lwaliwa, Awany, Lwanga, Watambala, Miya, Okello, Bayo, Kizito.

Position Burkina Faso squad Goalkeepers Farid Steeve, Ben Idriss Traore, Aboubacar Sawadogo. Defenders Issoufou Dayo, Edmond Fayçal Tapsoba, Dylan Ouedraogo, Abas Ouedraogo, Soumaïla Ouattara, Steeve Yago, Yacouba Coulibaly, Issa Kabore. Midfielders Adama Guira, Charles Kabore, Bryan Dabo, Bertrand Traore, Cyrille Bayala, Dramane Nikiema, Alain Traore, Zakaria Sanogo. Forwards Lassina Traore, Eric Traore.

The Stallions will likely keep the side that has been featuring in the competition and kept them at the top at this juncture with two wins and as many draws. Probable XI for Burkina Faso: Steeve, Dayo, Yago, Kabore, Outtara, Coulibaly, Guira, Dabo, Traore, Bayala, Lassina.

Match Preview