Uganda U17 'Cubs will measure up to challenge at hand' - Lutalo

Kenya and Ethiopia are the other teams in Group B for the annual competition to be held in Rwanda

Uganda U17 head coach Hamza Lutalo is hopeful his charges will rise to the occasion in the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) championship.

The defending champions come into the regional tournament hoping to successfully defend their crown and play in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The tactician has further stated it is different handling the junior side but the technical bench is doing its best to ensure the team prepares well.

"I am optimistic the players will measure up to the challenge at hand," Lutalo told Fufa website.

"Handling minors is totally different from senior players but we are trying our best to prepare them in the best way possible for the good results when the tournament resumes in December."

The teenagers will undergo the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan before the coach names his final squad for the competition that will be held in Rwanda from December 13-28.

The winner will get the right to represent the region in Afcon scheduled to be held in Morocco in 2021.

Goalkeepers: (Mukisa Daniel- URA FC), Gubya Rickson (Juventus FC), Namasuba Chandia Walter (Maroons FC), Mwebe Henry (Express FC), Magada Abdu (Busoga United FC), Rukari Norman (SC Vipers), Oyirwoth Humphrey (Express FC), Mugisha Tumusime Paidha (Black Angels FC)

Defenders: Waswanga Shafiki (URA FC), Mulema Vincent (Kyetume FC), Kato Derrick (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC), Kisakye Haruna (Vipers SC), Kaddu Caros (Vipers SC), Luyima Enock (Volf SA), Katende Akram (Big Talent Soccer Academy), Mukisa Simon (KCCA FC), Isabirye William (BUL FC), Gava Peter (Express FC), Sheik Ibrahim (Tooro United FC), Madoi Ronald (Wakiso Giants FC), Ogwang Joseph (KCCA FC SA)

Midfielders: Kaliisa Shugai (Express FC), Ssebulime Pius (KCCA FC), Irinimbabazi Ivan (Bright Stars FC), Bawunda David (SC Villa), Mukiibi Yasin (Kataka FC), Jemba Abudshakur Ramsey (Isra SA), Mutyaba Travis (Vipers SC), Muliika Patrick (Alpha Soccer Academy), Ouke Patrick (Proline FC), Ssekibengo Godfrey (St Henry’s College Kitovu), Opio Alex Otti (Vipers SC), Mwanje Elvis Eddy (KCCA FC), Opaala Edrine Mukisa (Busoga United FC), Mudiba Samir (Express FC), Kamurungi Nuwagaba (St Adrea Kaahwa’s College-Hoima)

Forwards: Kyeyune Abbasi (Kampala), Magogo Shafiq (KCCA FC SA), Mubiru Hassan (Express FC), Mawa Oscar (KCCA FC SA), Kifumba Faisal (Kyetume FC), Kiggundu Allan (BUL FC), Bugembe Issa (Bright Stars FC), Busolo Paul (SC Villa Jogoo), Logono Moses (Busoga United FC), Jumbe Fahad (Vipers SC), Odong Allan (Volf SA), Nsereko Denis (Black Stars FC), Nyongesa Christopher (Rock High School-Tororo), Nsambu Kirabo (Lloyd Metz FC U17, France), Basil Tenywa Tuma (Eton College, United Kingdom)