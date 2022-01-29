Caf has now officially confirmed Uganda will play in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations after Kenya 'withdrew' from the final qualifier.

Ex-Football Kenya Federation CEO Barry Otieno, who was doubling up as the Secretary-General, had informed Caf that they are not in a position to successfully oversee the game between the two neighbours.

The action contravened the Kenya government laws since the former regime under Nick Mwendwa had been disbanded with the FKF Committee coming in place to run football in the country for six months.



Despite the Minister of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed confirming the game will be played, Caf has communicated otherwise.

Uganda confirmed alongside Morocco

"In a correspondence to Caf, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced their withdrawal from the qualifiers of TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022," Caf officially communicated on Saturday.

"The double-header between Kenya and Uganda initially scheduled in February 2022 as part of the last qualifying round is therefore canceled.

"Uganda become the first team to join hosts Morocco for the final phase of the tournament which will be played from 2 to 23 July 2022.

"The Women's Africa Cup of Nations will bring together 12 of the continent's best teams for the title of African champions."

Kenya were scheduled to host their neighbours on February 17 while the second leg was planned for February 23.

Nyamweya calls for action

Meanwhile, former FKF President Sam Nyamweya has alleged embattled head Nick Mwendwa was behind Otieno actions and the government should punish the duo alongside those responsible for the ongoing saga.

"The action by former FKF CEO Barry Otieno to write to Caf withdrawing the national women’s team the Harambee Starlets from the qualifiers is not just an act of sabotage to the entire nation but criminal by all means," Nyamweya told GOAL.

"Otieno served as the CEO of the federation and sat in the National Executive Council as the secretary. This in essence means he takes orders from the Nec and cannot act on himself. It, therefore, means that by writing that letter to Caf, he was acting on orders from higher authorities within the disbanded federation and that authority can only be Mr. Nick Mwendwa.

"Which is why I say the act is not only aimed at sabotaging the country but criminal because Mwendwa, as per High Court directive, has been barred from handling any football matters.

"I, therefore, urge the government to take stern action on Mwendwa and Otieno and any other Nec official culpable for the act of sabotage which has brought the game into disrepute and turned the country into a laughing stock."

Whether Caf will reverse their decision is yet to be known since Amina is currently engaged in conversation with them and Fifa.