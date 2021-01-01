Uganda to field U23 team in Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia

The Hippos reached the U20 finals played in Mauritania and Fufa will continue develop the youngsters

Uganda will field the Hippos in the annual Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup that will be held in Ethiopia.

The team did well in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations and reached the final where they fell 2-0 to Ghana. The decision to continue developing the youngsters for future assignments was reached in the annual Fufa Exco Meeting.

"The Fufa Executive approved that Uganda will take part in the 2021 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia," read part of the information relayed to the public.

"This year’s Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup will be for players falling in the U23 Category. Uganda will field predominantly the U20 team that reached the final of the Africa Cup U20 tournament in Mauritania.

"The decision to have the U23 players for this tournament was reached during the Cecafa Exco meeting held on 11th March 2021 at Sofitel Hotel, Morocco."

The Federation further confirmed that there will be no change in the head coach role for the team. Morley Byekwaso, who is currently serving the Ugandan Premier League side Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC on an interim basis, will lead the technical bench.

"Byekwaso will be the head coach of the Uganda U23 team during the 2021 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia. Simeon Masaba will be the assistant coach while Stephen Kigundu will serve as the goalkeepers’ coach. Ivan Ssewanyana will be the physiotherapist."

Meanwhile, the Federation has confirmed the top-tier winner in the women's category will represent the nation in the zonal qualifiers of the Caf Champions League.

"The champions of the 2021 Fufa Women's Super League will represent Uganda in the inaugural Caf Women Club Champions League. The Zonal qualifiers will run from July 17th to 1st August hosted by Kenya to determine the Cecafa representative for the inaugural Caf Women Club League Finals due in November this year."

Apart from Kenya and Uganda, other countries that will be playing in the competition are Tanzania, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Rwanda, Burundi, and Zanzibar.

Despite claims of Morocco's participation, Caf is yet to officially confirm the inaugural hosting of the Caf Women’s Champions League in November.