Uganda to face Cameroon in pre-Chan tournament opener

The Cranes will face the host nation in the opener of the mini-tournament as they continue preps for the Chan competition

Uganda have been drawn to face Cameroon in the 2020 Pre-African Nations Championship mini-tournament set to kick-off on Friday.

The Cranes, who have already arrived in Yaounde, will open the tournament against the host nation on January 1 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

They will then return to action on January 4 against Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s Zambia before concluding with a game against Niger on January 7.

Uganda are among the teams invited for the mini-tournament, which will be used by most of the participating teams to gauge their preparedness ahead of the Chan tournament that will also be held in Cameroon.

Cameroon have been pooled in Group A of the Chan tournament with Mali, Burkina Faso, and Zimbabwe while Group B comprises Libya, DR Congo, Congo, and Niger.

Group C has Morocco, Rwanda, Uganda, and Togo while Group D has Zambia, Guinea, Namibia, and Tanzania. Two top teams will make it to the knockout phase.

The Cranes, who will be taking part in their fifth consecutive Chan tournament after featuring in 2011, 2014, 2016, and 2018 editions, will face Rwanda on January 18 at the Stade de Unification in Douala, before tackling Togo on January 22 at the same venue.

The final group game will be on January 26 against Morocco.

Tanzania will open their campaign against Zambia on January 18, then face Namibia on January 23 and finish their matches against Guinea on January 27, while Cameroon will face Zimbabwe in the tournament opener on January 16, take on Mali on January 20, and wind up their preliminary matches against Burkina Faso on January 24.

The Cranes have never progressed past the group stage of the competition and it is their goal this time round.

The tournament, which exclusively features players from each nation's respective national championships, was supposed to be hosted by Ethiopia but was moved to Cameroon after the Ethiopian football authorities admitted the country was not ready to hold the event.

The event will be hosted by the cities of Yaounde, Douala, and Limbe and will also serve as a warm-up for Cameroon ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Uganda squad in Cameroon; Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), and Tom Ikara (Police).

Defenders: Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Mustafa Mujjuzi (Kyetume), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Murushid Juuko (Express), Muhamood Hassan (Police).

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Tonny Mawejje (Police), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants).

Forwards: Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Joakim Ojera (URA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA), Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), and Ivan Bogere (Proline).