'The new South Sudan cannot concede seven goals' - Uganda coach McKinstry

Cranes are confident of reaching their third consecutive Afcon finals if they bag maximum points in November's double-header

Uganda coach Johnathan McKinstry is aiming at collecting maximum points when they play South Sudan.

Cranes are scheduled to host their neighbours on November 12 with the return leg set for four days later in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers. The youthful tactician has led his team to the top of Group B with four points after a goalless draw in Burkina Faso and a 2-0 win at home against Malawi.

"We want to maintain our group's top position and we want to come out of these two South Sudan games still holding onto that first place spot," McKinstry said after conducting training.

More teams

"We know if we can pick up these maximum points that might be enough to seal off qualification depending on the results between Malawi and Burkina Faso.

"But regardless of that, we have to go on and put up a top performance because South Sudan has improved a lot based on their last international games. It is no longer the South Sudan of the old days which used to concede over 7 goals."

The 35-year-old has also warned against over-confidence stating the opponents are prepared to play and prove a point.

"We are going to be ready for the fight because we know South Sudan is going to come to prove a point, to make a name for themselves and if we relax they may punish us, so we need to be focused."

Only five or six local-based players will be considered for the double-header.

Local-based players:

Goalkeepers: Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC

Defenders: Ndahiro Derrick (Sc Villa), Galiwango Disan (Vipers SC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Mandela Ashraf (URA), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Kato Samuel ( (KCCA FC), Juuko Murushid (Express FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick ( URA FC)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tony (Police FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC), Watambala Kairm (Vipers SC), Owori David ( Sc Villa), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Oriti Ibrahim (Vipers Sc), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), Ahebwa Brian (KCCA FC).

Foreign-based players

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Magoola Jamal Salim (Al Hilal Omdruman, Sudan)

Article continues below

Defenders: Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Alex Kakuba (CD Cova Piedade, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England)

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria)

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Alexis Bbakka (UMEA, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel, Israel), Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers, England), Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)