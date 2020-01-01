Uganda sweating over injuries to Aucho & Mukiibi ahead of South Sudan clash

Coach Johnathan McKinstry fears two players might miss the return match set for Nairobi on November 14

Uganda coach Johnathan McKinstry has admitted he is worried his two key players might miss the Africa Cup of Nations return leg against South Sudan on November 14.

The Cranes beat the visitors 1-0 on Thursday to remain on course to qualify for the Afcon finals to be held in Cameroon, but the win came with some sad news as both Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu and Khalid Aucho picked up injuries

Apart from Mukiibi and Aucho, the Cranes also suffered another blow as left-back Joseph Ochaya was booked for the second time after fouling South Sudan’s defender Rehan Angier Malong and will thus miss the reverse fixture since he had also been booked against Burkina Faso.

“We are keenly monitoring the situation about the injuries for Ronald Mukiibi and Khalid Aucho. The medical team will come with the details,” McKinstry said as quoted by Kawowo Sports.

In the first match of the double-header played at St Mary's Kitende, second-half substitute Halid Lwaliwa struck late to ensure Uganda picked up another win in the Group.

South Sudan were destined for what could have been their first point in Group B, but Lwaliwa’s 86th-minute goal denied them the point despite a strong display against the hosts.

The Bright Stars surprisingly kept Uganda at bay for the entire first-half despite the fact McKinstry deployed a strong side to face the northern neighbours.

With the slim win, Uganda now have seven points and have taken huge strides towards a third straight Afcon qualification.

Uganda did not take part in any friendlies during the previous international break and instead chose to take a trip to Dubai for a 10-day training camp.

South Sudan, on the other hand, travelled to Cameroon and played the former African champions twice where they drew in both encounters.

As their search for a maiden Afcon qualification continues, the Bright Stars can take some encouragement from how they largely neutralised the Cranes, who rank 86 places ahead of them in the Fifa World Rankings.

The reverse fixture will be played on November 16 at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, and it will be another chance for coach Ashu Cyprian to hunt for a first group point.