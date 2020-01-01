Uganda striker Okwi set to miss Al Ittihad league game after testing Covid-19 positive

The 27-year-old is currently in the East African nation hoping to recover and join his Egyptian side

Uganda striker Emmanuel Okwi is set to miss the Al-Ittihad Alexandria Club's league game away to Pyramids FC after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Masters of the City were hoping to start the Egyptian campaign on a high and were aiming at having all their players available for the game. The six-time Egypt Cup Winners have confirmed the player is not yet in Egypt since he could not travel with the condition.

"The return of Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi has been postponed after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus," the club confirmed through a statement.

More teams

"Results of the coronavirus detection test conducted on Uganda professional player Emmanuel Okwi of Al Ittihad Club of Alexandria before leaving his country showed that the player was infected and tested positive.

"The player had taken this test in preparation for returning to Egypt to join his team for training and matches, but the positive test has led to the postponement of his return to a later date.

"Our heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to our Ugandan striker Emmanuel."

Okwi was part of the Johnathan McKinstry-led charges who played South Sudan in Group B of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

In the home game played at St Mary's Lugogo stadium, Cranes managed to get a 1-0 win.

South Sudan were destined for what could have been their first point in Group B, but Halid Lwaliwa’s 86th-minute goal denied them the point despite a strong performance against the hosts.

Okwi was substituted in that particular game and Allan Okello took his position.

The Bright Stars avenged the loss at home when they defeated 10-man Cranes by the same margin at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi. Okwi did not start the game and he came in as a second-half substitute.

Article continues below

A defender fouled the opponent's player in the danger zone and Gor Mahia striker Tito Okello rose for the occasion to send Denis Onyango the wrong way and ensured Bright Stars picked up a maiden group win while Uganda suffered an unlikely first loss in the qualifiers.

Okwi's introduction could not help his team get an equalizer.

The 27-year-old is the second Uganda player to test positive, after Smouha's Derrick Nsibambi in July.