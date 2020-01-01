Uganda sensation Najjemba reveals World Cup winner Morgan is her idol

The star has been part of Crested Cranes success last year and she says her hope is to engage in professional football after school

Uganda U17 forward Fauzzia Najjemba has revealed her football idol is United States World Cup hero Alex Morgan.

The Ugandan sensation says she also admires Rukia Namubiru locally as she hopes to build her career for professional football after finishing her secondary school education.

“Locally, back at Mukono High School I admired [Rukia] Namubiru and when she left, I took on her jersey number 13. Internationally it is the World Cup winner [Alex] Morgan of USA. She also inspired me to keep donning jersey number 13,” Najjemba told Fufa website.

The Mukono District born footballer also spoke about the level of women's soccer development and is hopeful Fufa will help it grow.

“We are not where we want to be but going by the look of things, Fufa is very interested. It is very promising and the efforts being made by Fufa point to a great future,” she said.

“With improved competitions locally and better preparations and organisation for the national teams, I believe we will be good enough to match up against the continent’s best sides.”

Najjemba also savours the Cosafa U17 and Cecafa U17 glory she helped the Junior Crested Cranes achieve all in 2019. In the Cosafa Championship, as the second runner in the top scorers' category while in Cecafa she was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

“I felt so good but winning the Cosafa U17 title in Mauritius wasn’t easy because this was our first tournament and playing together as a team and for that, I want to thank Fufa and the President [Moses] Magogo for the opportunity for girls to play,” she added.

“Emerging second top scorer was a bonus but most importantly we succeeded as a team.

“Winning the Cecafa U17 Women's Championship was the icing on the cake and personally being voted MVP was really exciting and inspiring.

“I was also nominated in the Airtel Fufa Awards alongside my sisters [Juliet] Nalukenge and [Hasifa] Nassuna.”

The urge to play professional football after High School studies pushes her even harder. Najjemba added that the achievements so far have made some agents approach her for opportunities but she says that is not where her interest is, for now.

“The wish to play professional football one day [inspires me]. It is one reason that pushes me now to work harder,” the forward concluded.

“Uganda as a country we have not had many chances but my prayer is if Allah can bless me with such an opportunity. I want to continue making my parents and country proud.

“Of course, there are many agents and people coming around telling me about different opportunities but for now, [it's] books first. We can think about the rest maybe after High School.”

Najjemba was one of the best performers when Uganda outwitted Tanzania 5-0 in a Fifa Women's U17 World Cup qualifier in March.