Uganda selection will put a smile on parents’ face - Southend United’s Bwomono

The defender is among 14 players from foreign leagues who were summoned for a training camp in Dubai

Southend United FC defender Elvis Bwomono has revealed his inclusion in the Uganda national team will put smiles on his parents’ faces.

The 21-year-old is one of the 14 foreign-based players that were summoned by head coach Johnathan McKinstry for a week-long training camp in Dubai during the Fifa international break.

“It’s a proud honour for me and especially my family,” Bwomono said as he was quoted by Football256.

“Growing up as a kid you want to put a smile on the face of your parents, and this is something that I wanted to do for myself and them.”

Bwomono had been called up for Cranes duties in March but he was unable to make a debut since the match against South Sudan was eventually postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was devastating at the time but obviously now the games are going ahead in November and I’m out here for the training camp now,” the young defender added.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is the pinnacle of football in Africa and something I want to represent my country in.”

McKinstry picked the Dubai trip in order to prepare his players for the upcoming Afcon double-header qualifier against South Sudan on November 9 and 17. Uganda are looking for a third straight qualification after they participated in 2017 and in 2019.

The record Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup winners are also scheduled to feature in the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament early next year.

McKinstry will miss captain Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns and Derrick Nsibambi of Smouha SC after they eventually failed to link up with the team.

The last contingent of players landed in Dubai on Thursday morning will join the rest who had travelled earlier.

Jayden Onen, Bwomono, Bevis Mugabi, Joseph Ochaya, Nicholas Wadada, Allan Kyambadde, Jamal Salim and Farouk Miya are the stars who had already touched down ready for the training camp.

“As the leader of the delegation, I want to confirm to all Ugandans that we have arrived in Dubai and ready to do the work at the camp. The team is in good spirit and we are simply ready to do the work,” the leader of the delegation Ronnie Kalema said.