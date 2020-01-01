Uganda's Sekagya speaks of son's ambition to emulate Iniesta

The retired defender says his son Imran, who has been seen training alongside him, regards the former Spain midfielder as his idol

Former Uganda and Red Bull Salzburg defender Ibrahim Sekagya has revealed his oldest son harbours a dream of emulating Andres Iniesta in future.

Sekagya, who was brought into the New York Red Bulls technical bench after serving the club for one year, lives with his family in the US and describes his son, Imran, in glowing terms.

“I rate him eight out of 10. He sees himself in the eyes of [Andres] Iniesta,” Sekagya told Daily Monitor.

“He has all the qualities of a good player. He is dedicated, disciplined, ambitious, curious and ready to learn something new every day. And most of all, he is a good listener.

"If he could be a little tougher, then the remaining two would make him a 10.

“He spends more time checking on every player’s wellness and he worries so much when he hurts someone on pitch.

"So, this somehow disorganizes him on the pitch. But that is him, in real life. I know he will toughen with time, at some point I was like him.

“It is quite challenging; actually, busier than you can imagine.”

With America being the most affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, the three-time Austrian Bundesliga winner explains how he has had to cope with the effects of the lockdown implemented to contain the disease.

“The conferences with the players every day, the technical staff conferences, the weekly general conferences with the entire company workmates of different departments, the rotating weekly coffee/tea face time calls from any random coworker, and my sons daily training assignments - all this really makes me more than occupied than usual,” the retired defender said.

The 39-old also revealed how there are positives he can point out from how he has spent his days, despite the uncertain times throughout the world.

“Of course, I have some positives noted. It has made me get to know the good and weaknesses of my sons' soccer skills; especially my oldest son. It has also made me get closer to him [big son] even more than before, we now talk like real buddies/ men,” Sekagya continued.

“And also, through the coffee/tea cup team calls, it has made me get to know and associate with all my workmates from the different departments. This has made us become a real family, especially in these trying times.”

Sekagya played for the Uganda national from 1999 to 2011, making 35 appearances and scoring three goals.