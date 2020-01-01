Uganda players, officials undergo mandatory Covid-19 test ahead of Dubai trip

The team is scheduled to camp in the Middle East for 10 days in preparation for Afcon qualifiers

A total of 13 players and seven Uganda officials underwent a mandatory test for Covid-19 on Friday in preparation for Sunday's trip to Dubai where they will camp for 10 days.

Coach Johnathan McKinstry had summoned some locally-based players to start preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home to South Sudan on November 9 before facing them away two weeks later.

The results of the tests conducted will be available on Saturday and those who will be negative will be considered for the Dubai Camp.

All the players and officials are currently in separate rooms for isolation as required and directed by respective authorities until the results are out.

Among those who have been included in the provisional squad is Kyetume FC custodian Joel Mutakubwa and his counterpart from URA FC Nafian Alionzi.

Ibrahim Orit of Vipers SC and his colleague Karim Watambala have also been named in the East African nation's squad.

The Cranes started their campaign with a goalless draw away to Burkina Faso before defeating Malawi 2-0 at home. They have managed to collect four points in the process.

The foreign players will join the team in Dubai where they will train for 10 days to at least give the technical bench a picture of what to expect in the qualifiers.

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC), Nafiani Alionzi Legasson (Uganda Revenue Authority FC), Charles Lukwago (Kampala Capital City Authority FC)

Defenders: Samuel Kato (Kampala Capital City Authority FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Mbowa (Uganda Revenue Authority FC)

Midfielders: David Owori Colgate (Sports Club Villa), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), Shafiq Kagimu (Uganda Revenue Authority FC), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Saidi Kyeyune (Uganda Revenue Authority FC), Bright Anukani (Kampala Capital City Authority FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC)

Officials: Johnathan Mckinstry (Head Coach), Abdallah Mubiru (First Assistant coach), Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (Second Assistant coach), Ibrahim Mugisha (Goalkeeping coach), Nakabago (Team Doctor), Ayub Balyejusa (Equipment Manager), Geoffrey Massa (Team manager), Paul Mukatabala (National Teams Officer), Ronald Lusulire (Media officer).