Uganda players negative from Covid-19 test as team departs for Dubai

The Cranes squad has finally left for their ten-day training tour of Dubai as they prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Uganda Cranes squad of 26 players has left the country for Dubai ahead of their ten-day training camp, following the completion of coronavirus tests.

The Cranes, under coach Johnathan McKinstry, left Entebbe Airport in Kampala at 5 pm on Sunday aboard Emirates Air with 14 officials on board.

McKinstry has confirmed that several foreign-based players will not make the trip to Dubai because of Covid-19 restrictions in their various countries.

“A number of players were unfortunately ruled out from consideration for the training camp due to Covid-19 travel restrictions applicable to them, or through injury,” McKinstry told the Fufa official website. “However, the camp presents a great opportunity for a large quota of the foreign-based players alongside the best players in the Uganda Premier League to prepare for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations and Chan engagements.”

Fufa have also confirmed that Covid-19 results for the local legion of players and officials returned with negative results for all, making them available to travel with their health certificates.

“The camp has been organized in line with preparations for the 2021 Afcon qualifiers and the 2020 Chan finals to be held in Cameroon next year. Fufa Executive Committee member Ronnie Kalema is the head of the delegation,” added the statement on the Fufa website.

In a recent interview, McKinstry explained why they chose a training camp in Dubai over friendlies during the Fifa international break.

“We believe that taking the team to Dubai for nine days helps us to achieve a lot of things. We get quality time with the players in class and on grounds which you wouldn’t get before,” McKinstry told the Fufa website.

“Logistically, most of our players are playing across 17 different countries and with restrictions of travel, it would be easy for them to get to Dubai where most of the restrictions have been lifted.

“It is not straightforward, as well, but it gives 80 percent of our players a chance and will be available. It’s been a long time since we last played in November last year and obviously, the camp is timely.

“When you look back at the last time we played in November last year against Burkina Faso and Malawi, we only had three training sessions coupled with travelling and playing two games in a space of four days.”

The Cranes will use the training camp to prepare for their upcoming Afcon double-header against South Sudan on November 9 while the second leg will be played eight days later.

Full Delegation: Players;

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume, Uganda), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda).

Defenders: Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Alex Kakuba (Desportivo Cova De Piedade, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, United, England), Nicholas Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Samuel Kato (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Patrick Mbowa (URA, Uganda).

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers, Uganda), Saidi Kyeyune (URA, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Erbil, Iraq), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Jayden Onen (Reading, England), David Owori (SC Villa, Uganda), Bright Anukani (KCCA, Uganda).

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Alexis Bbakka (Umea, Sweden), Edrisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia).

Officials: Leader of Delegation: Ronnie Kalema (FUFA Executive Committee member), Johnathan McKinstry (Head coach), Abdallah Mubiru (Assistant Coach), Livingston Mbaabzi (Assistant Coach), Ibrahim Mugisha (Goalkeeping Coach), Alexander McCarthy (Fitness Trainer), Felix Ayobo (Sport Scientist), Emmanuel Nakabago (Doctor), Regan Innocent Baluku (Doctor), Samuel Mulondo (Kitman), Ayub Balyejusa (Kit man), Geoffrey Massa (Team manager), Paul Mukatabala (Team officer), Ronald Lusulire (Media Officer).