Uganda's Onyango 'doesn't know who will play in World Cup qualifiers' after Magogo criticism

The experienced goalkeeper has responded after the Fufa chief claimed the players should not demand money for poor Chan show

Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango has hinted he may not take part in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers following Fufa president Moses Magogo's scathing attack on the players that featured in the African Nations Championship finals.

Magogo hit out at the players who featured in Chan for what he called "sh**tty football" as the Cranes failed to progress from a group which also had Togo, Rwanda and Morocco.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper has now stated he is not ready to play because he is tired of making money for the federation.

"I do not know who will play for him [Magogo] in the World Cup qualifiers because I do not have the time for that," Onyango is quoted as saying by Football256.

"I am really tired of making money for those Fufa guys, let him [Magogo] start another team and we see those who do not play ’sh**ty’ football and make the money for him."

The Premier Soccer League winner said Magogo should have just come out to clear the air on the unsettled arrears, instead of launching a scathing attack on the Chan players.

"Magogo’s public criticism of the players who played at Chan was uncalled for," Onyango added.

"It was just a matter of coming out with an explanation because the truth is Fufa owes them the money.

"I was also told that the federation did not give these players the jerseys they used at the tournament, that is being unprofessional."

On Friday, retired Mike Mutyaba held demonstrations at the Fufa offices in Mengo to demand the unsettled allowances, only for him to be arrested.

"[Mike] Mutyaba has just exposed them, yes they embezzle players’ funds that is the truth because national team players were supposed to be paid one million shillings each monthly but all in vain," Onyango explained.

In a previous interview, Magogo was outright that the players who featured in Chan were out of order to claim the money, although he added Fufa was working hard to pay them.

"After the sort of performance that they put out in Cameroon, these players should not even be demanding payment," Magogo said.

"When you demand money, what have you put on the table? They went there and played sh**ty football and then come back and demand money. Okay, what are you demanding, what have you done?

"There has been a rumour going on that the Chan players are yet to be paid. Yes, these players have not been paid but we are working on it just like the case with the Hippos."

Uganda will start World Cup qualifiers in June as they are pooled against Kenya, Rwanda and Mali.