Uganda need to stretch beyond their limits to match Kenya's level - Micho

The neighbouring countries will be meeting on September 2 in the 'Migingo Derby'

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic, believes his charges have to stretch beyond limits if they are to defeat Kenya in their forthcoming Fifa World Cup qualifier.

The two East African neighbours will meet in the 'Migingo Derby' on Thursday, September 2 at Kasarani. They were pooled in Group E of the qualifiers alongside West African giants Mali and Rwanda as well, with the top team qualifying for the third qualifying round.

Why is Micho wary of Harambee Stars?

"Kenya’s advantage is that they are just coming to the game in very high spirits. They are still in a very competitive mood as they just concluded their league," Micho said as quoted by Football256.

"As such, we need to stretch ourselves beyond our limits to match their level of competence. We need to have a little optimism and self-belief. For the 90 minutes, we have to throw everything on the field for the team to get a positive result. We need to respect Kenya as our opponents, but our ability should be a bigger threat.

"We shall address all that in our last polishing touches, and we hope it will make the difference if those small details can be on our side, and we shall be victorious."

What are Cranes' plans?

Uganda have already left for Ethiopia on Thursday morning where they are scheduled to play the hosts in a friendly on August 29 at Bahir Dar Stadium.

They have been boosted by the arrival of forward Abdul Lumala who joined the team on Wednesday and is part of the squad that has left for Ethiopia.

Uganda Cranes preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express FC), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars FC), Nafian Alionzi (URA FC)

Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express FC), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City FC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police FC), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers SC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Murushid Juuko (Express FC) Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police FC), Denis Iguma (KCCA FC)

Midfielders: Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume FC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express FC), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC), Ali Abubaker Gift (KCCA FC), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC)

Forwards: Richard Basangwa (Vipers SC), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City FC), Martin Kizza (Express)