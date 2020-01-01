Uganda midfielder Kateregga 'was desperate for Erbil Sports Club deal'

The 26-year-old has also stated he is keen on making a return to the Ugandan Premier League

Uganda midfielder Allan Kateregga has revealed his move to Iraqi top tier side Erbil Sports Club was a desperate one.

The midfielder joined the club in 2019 from Maritzburg United where he was playing on loan from another South Africa team, Cape Town City. He went on to sign a one-year deal with the Erbil-based team.

The now free agent has further opined on the level of football in the West Asian country.

"The football in Iraq is not so bad but has a very long way to go," Katerega, who is a free agent, stated.

"I did not renew with Erbil because my going there was a completely desperate move and on top of that, there were worrying situations of club negligence and non-payments all through the Covid-19 lockdown and a few months before."

The midfielder, who also played for Kenyan teams Tusker FC, Ushuru FC, and AFC Leopards is also keen on returning home and turn out for one of the top-tier sides.

"I am still nursing an injury I got in Dubai with the Uganda Cranes and when I am fit, I will know where I am going to play next," Kateregga continued.

"If a chance to return to the Uganda Premier League presents itself, I will be glad to take it."

A couple of weeks ago, the star took to his Facebook page to announce the end of his season-long stay with Erbil.

"I wish to take this opportunity to thank the management of Erbil Sports Club for the opportunity to be part of such a historical club," Kateregga stated.

"As my contract comes to an end I wish everyone at the club the best of luck in the future. Shukran Habibi."

He has been called up by Uganda national team head coach Johnathan McKinstry for the upcoming double-header against South Sudan in November. He also took part in the Cranes’ week-long training trip to Dubai during the last Fifa international break.

Kateregga has also played for KCCA, where he joined from AFC Leopards in September 2017 before moving to Cape Town City in 2018.

He was loaned to Maritzburg United where he spent a short time.

The midfielder was part of the Uganda team which featured in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and played one match, from the bench, against Senegal in the Round of 16.