Uganda looked at South Sudan same as Burkina Faso, Egypt, Nigeria - McKinstry

The Northern Irish coach has apologised to the Cranes fans after a surprising loss to the Bright Stars

Uganda coach Johnathan McKinstry has rubbished suggestions that his team might have underrated South Sudan in their Group B Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played at Nyayo Stadium on Monday.

Gor Mahia striker Tito Okello scored the lone goal from the penalty spot in the first half to hand the Bright Stars their maiden win in the group.

The hosts looked comfortable in the game as compared to the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup champions, prompting some to suggest the Cranes might have taken the game lightly.

More teams

Subsequently, the tactician has taken full responsibility for the loss.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"It is not true that we underrated our opponents," McKinstry told Goal.

"We had a 30-page scouting report on South Sudan. Every single South Sudanese player had a video report, technical and tactical analysis done on them.

"We looked at South Sudan the same way we would look at Burkina Faso, Egypt, or Nigeria. Our approach and preparations for the game did not change one minute."

The Northern Irish coach has now apologised to the Cranes fans, while pointing out the execution by his charges was not good enough.

"Yes, people would say [we underrated them] because when you get a result like this, for a team like Uganda," McKinstry continued.

"It is not good enough and so we have to apologise for the people back at home in Uganda, they deserve better.

"But our preparations were like for any other game, just that it was not good enough and the execution was not good enough."

The 35-year-old has also explained the reason for Cranes' struggles, especially in the first half, and how the Khalid Aucho red card impacted the team.

"It is hard to talk about tactics because when you go down to 10 men too early on, it makes it tough," McKinstry added.

"Even before the red card we did not move the ball fast enough and that was the key point.

"After the red card, we had to change things around and you noticed in the second half we went three at the back which is something Uganda have not really played [before], but I think the boys did everything they could.

"We hit the crossbar, had another two chances but we did not score. I am responsible for what the players do, I know they work hard to put on the show that people want but [on Monday] we fell short.

"So I have to go back and look at ourselves and see if there is something positive; the [1-0 loss] humbles all of us.

Article continues below

"We took this match seriously, we prepared well, nobody can say we were casual in our approach but for whatever reasons we did not get it right, and congratulations to South Sudan for the win."