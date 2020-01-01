Uganda held to 1-1 draw by KCCA FC in friendly game

The East Africa nation is preparing for Afcon qualifier double-header scheduled for next week

A Uganda national team made up of local-based played to 1-1 draw with Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side KCCA FC in a friendly match.

Coach Johnathan McKinstry was using the game to determine his team's preparedness ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Sudan.

In a match played at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo, it was the Cranes who opened the scoring courtesy of Brian Aheebwa, but the 10-time league champions levelled matters courtesy of Julius Poloto.

Neither of the sides could get a winner despite creating several chances, especially in the second half.

McKinstry has since whittled down his squad of local-based players as the team prepares for their qualifiers against South Sudan.

The Northern Irish tactician had initially summoned a squad of 20 players from local clubs in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) but after six days of training, he has trimmed the squad down to seven, who will now link up with the foreign-based players.

Some of the players who have been left out are the experienced trio of Tonny Mawejje, Denis Iguma, and Murushid Jjuuko, who were handed a recall to the national team despite staying out of action for almost a year each.

Iguma had just returned from injury, while Mawejje has not played active football since leaving Al-Arabi last year, and Juuko only signed for Express FC two weeks ago after a year out without action.

The players who made the final cut are goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, defenders Halid Lwaliwa, Disan Galiwango, and Patrick Mbowa as well as midfielders Shafik Kagimu, Karim Watambala, and forward Brian Aheebwa.

Uganda will host South Sudan in the first meeting on November 12 at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende before they face off again four days later in Kenya.

The seven local-based players selected will join the foreign-based players for next week's assignment.

Foreign-based players

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Magoola Jamal Salim (Al Hilal Omdruman, Sudan)

Defenders: Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Alex Kakuba (CD Cova Piedade, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England)

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria)

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Alexis Bbakka (UMEA, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel, Israel), Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers, England), Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)