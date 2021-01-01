Uganda have players to win Afcon U20 – Express FC’s Bbosa

The Hippos are set to start training in Lugogo on Thursday after a provisional squad of 38 players was picked

Express FC defender Richard Bbosa has said Uganda have the right players to win the African Cup of Nations U20 trophy in Mauritania.

Bbosa is among the 38 players who were selected by Morley Byekwaso on Wednesday to start preparations for the tournament, and he has affirmed he believes that they can win the competition.

“As a player, I am glad that the head coach [Morley Byekwaso] has trusted me again by summoning me and to be honest I am ready to create impact,” Bbosa told the club’s portal.

“But as a team, we all promised each other that we must win the title and I am sure we have the right players to do it. I know we’re going to face well-prepared teams but we’re more focused and determined.”

The Hippos will feature in the February-March tournament after winning the Cecafa U20 competition which doubled as the region’s Afcon qualifiers.

Bbosa played a critical role for the national side as they fought to qualify for the tournament in Tanzania and eventually earning a first-ever slot in the continental bonanza.

Kitaka Samuel Moses of Loughborough University and Odokonyero Nathan of Lincoln City are the new faces Byekwaso picked in a team that saw Premier League rivals KCCA FC and Vipers SC dominate.

Both Bobosi Byaruhanga and Abdul Aziizi Kayondo were included although they are currently in Cameroon with the senior national side engaging in the African Nations Championship.

Fufa stated the training would officially start on Thursday at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo as the junior side will reside at Kisasi for the duration which the training will last.

Full Uganda Squad:

Goalkeepers: Komakech Jack (Ascent SA), Kiberu Ronald (Synergy FC), Oyo Delton (Busoga United FC), Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala (SC Villa), Ochama Daniel (Boro Boro SuperSport FC), Kato Peter (Super Cubs FC)

Defenders: Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Semakula Kenneth (Busoga United FC), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC) Kafumbe Joseph (KCCA FC), Kitabalwa Robert (Vipers SC), Begisa James Penz (UPDF FC), Baligeya Simon (Kibuli SS), Bbosa Richard (Express FC).

Midfielders: Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Sserwadda Steven (KCCA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Lutalo Umar (Aspire Academy), Alou John Kokas (URA FC), Okur Swamadu (Kataka FC), Eyamu Ivan (Mbarara City FC), Kawooya Andrew (KCCA FC), Asaba Ivan (Vipers SC), Ssekajja Davis (Bright Stars FC), Wabyoona Faisal (Big Talent SA).

Forwards: Bogere Ivan (Proline FC), Ssenyonjo Samuel (KCCA FC), Kakooza Derrick (PoliceFC), Basangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Odokonyero Nathan (Lincoln City FC U18-UK), Kitaka Samuel Moses (Loughborough University-UK), Bukenya Joseph Kizza (KCCA FC), Onyai Raymond (Mbarara City FC), Mulindi Ashiraf (Kataka FC), Mukisa Emmanuel (Kataka FC), Ssali Alpha Thierry (Proline FC).