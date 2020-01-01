Uganda have no 'clear information' from clubs on player fitness - McKinstry

The tactician states they may not have received proper communication on stars summoned for Chan preparations from Premier League sides

Uganda national team head coach Johnathan McKinstry has claimed communication with Premier League clubs regarding players was not as clear as he would have wanted.

McKinstry is conducting training sessions with the players he summoned before the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament at Gems Cambridge International School, and he has explained their communication with clubs regarding player fitness left a lot to be desired.

The Cranes will conduct their third of day training on Wednesday with McKinstry monitoring the players who are injured closely. KCCA FC goalkeeper Charles Lukwago is one of the players who was called up despite being injured.

“Despite our communication prior to the camp to all the clubs, the information we got on certain players wasn’t clear as we would have liked it,” McKinstry told Fufa's official website.

As a measure of caution following John Revita's injury situation, McKinstry called up Henry Katongole of Police FC and the defender joined the rest of the players at Butabika for residential training.

“We are still assessing some players like [John] Revita who has a problem with his knee and for precaution measures, we bring in a centre-back [Henry Katongole] and who was one of the players in our discussion when we were selecting the initial training squad and deserved to come in,” revealed the head coach.

“We have not ruled out Revita because we are still monitoring his progress. We are confident that Henry will compete for a place in Chan.”

Uganda will host a tri-national tournament with Mali and Zambia being the participants. The three-nation competition has been lined up as preparation for Chan and all the participants qualified for the continental tournament in Cameroon.

It will be held from March 17 to 21 in Kampala.