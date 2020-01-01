'Uganda gave me football birth in Africa' - Sredojevic

The coach will lead Zambia in a mini-tournament in Kampala ahead of Chan 2020 contest in Cameroon

Zambia national football team head coach Milutin Sredojevic has described Uganda as his football home ahead of a return later this month.

Micho, as Sredojevic is popularly known in football circles, will lead the Chipolopolo in a tri-national tournament this month as they prepare for the April 4-25 African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament in Cameroon.

Mali are the other participants in the three-nation competition which will be held from March 17-21.

More teams

Micho led Uganda to the 2017 African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon after the Cranes had been absent for almost four decades.

“Coming back to Uganda is always an emotional return to my African football home,” Micho told Daily Monitor.

“Uganda is the place with all the happiness that we have produced in 39 years after we’ve qualified for Africa Cup of Nations.

“If I have been biologically born in Serbia, I can, with pride, say that Uganda gave me football birth in African football.”

Since leaving his top job as Uganda's coach, he was succeeded by Sebastien Desabre who then left the reins before Johnathan McKinstry was appointed in late 2019, Micho says both coaches are his close friends.

“So, with the highest degree of respect to everyone, I’m coming back to Uganda on a mission and I'm happy that two of my personal friends [Sebastian] Desabre have continued the mission that I have been in," he continued.

“Also, my personal friend [Jonathan] McKinstry is continuing a good job.

“Therefore, coming back to Uganda, I do not visit Uganda, I go back to my African football home.”

Although he states his love for Uganda is still strong, Micho warns he will offer competition in the upcoming tournament.

“And putting emotions aside, I’m coming as a sports opponent and looking forward to catching the spirit of Namboole that meant so much to me,” the coach concluded.

Meanwhile, McKinstry believes Zambia will give them the right competition and test before embarking on their Chan journey.

“Zambia are a good team and the fact they are under coach Sredojevic, they will definitely give us a good test,” McKinstry said.

“I believe this tournament will help us to gauge our standards. We hope to gain a lot from the games against Mali and Zambia.

“Mali are one of the teams with a good squad; they have hugely invested in youth football.”

All three matches in the competition will be held at Mandela Stadium.

Mini invitational tournament fixtures:

March 17

Uganda vs Zambia

March 19

Zambia vs Mali

March 21

Uganda vs Mali