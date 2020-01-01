Ugandan football allowed to return after six months in the cold

The country's head of state has officially confirmed sporting activities will be allowed to return but without spectators

Uganda has finally been allowed to play football after President Yoweri Museveni allowed sporting activities to return on Sunday.

In his address to the nation, Museveni confirmed the government will allow sporting activities to resume but without spectators, and also asked organisers to test players for Covid-19 72 hours before any match.

“Open-air activities of sports will be open, provided there are no spectators,” Museveni said in his address to the nation from State House Entebbe. “We must learn to have games without spectators and players should be tested 72 hours before the games.”

Museveni added: “Players should learn to remain quarantined for the period of the games.”

Sports activities re-opened provided we follow the SOPs.



Football is returning pretty SOON🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/OzypSuELON — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) September 20, 2020

Like many East African nations and across the world, Uganda moved to ban all its social gatherings and sporting activities immediately after the coronavirus pandemic struck the country in mid-March.

Football was not spared either as the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) was halted for some weeks before it was prematurely ended and the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to award the league title to Vipers SC, who were sitting top at the time the league was suspended.

On the other hand, Maroons FC, Tooro United, and Proline FC were relegated with KCCA FC, getting the nod to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Initially, the top-tier was set to return on April 19 after the elapsing of the initial 32 days of lockdown, only for time to be extended after the situation failed to normalise.

Already, teams in the top-flight are currently busy in the transfer window with Fufa setting October 17 as the tentative date to resume the league.

The league was set with hopes that the government will move to lift the ban on sports and gatherings.

Vipers, who will represent the country in the Caf Champions League, have welcomed the decision by the government.

Vipers tweeted: “Sports activities re-opened provided we follow the SOPs. Football is returning pretty soon.”

Fufa also welcomed the move by tweeting: “current mood,” with a photo of the women’s national team celebrating a goal from a previous match.

While Vipers will go for the Champions League, KCCA FC will carry the country’s flag in the Confederation Cup.