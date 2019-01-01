Uganda defender Mugabi extends contract with Motherwell FC

The Cranes international is expected to stay at the Scottish club for two more years after he had signed a short deal in September 2019

Uganda defender Bevis Mugabi has signed a long-term deal with Scottish side Motherwell FC.

In September, Mugabi signed a six-month deal which has now been extended for an additional two years. The centre-back seems to have impressed Motherwell and is now destined for a longer stay in the Scottish Premier League.

“I’m delighted to be staying with the club. I’ve had nothing but positive experiences so far with the club and I am glad to now have the chance to stay longer.” Mugabi told the club's website after signing the contract extension.

He has played four games for Motherwell since his arrival almost three months ago.

“Bevis [Muagbi] gives us another fantastic option in defence and has taken to Scottish football with ease. We’re pleased he’s agreed to stay with us.” his manager Stephen Robinson said.

As a 16-year-old, Mugabi left Fulham and joined Southampton in 2011. After failing to make into the Saints first team he joined Yeovil Town in 2016.

Motherwell will be in action on Saturday against Hibernian at Easter Road. They sit fourth on the table after playing 13 matches and have 22 points from seven wins and one draw.