Uganda defender Batambuze keen on Gor Mahia return

The left-back has recovered from a knee injury and is keen on making a return for the defending champions

Uganda defender Shafik Batambuze is keen on making a return to Gor Mahia next season.

The fullback injured his knee when turning out for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions against Aigle Noir in the Caf Champions League in August 2019. The 25-year-old was operated three months later and was to miss about four or so months depending on his body's response to medication.

"I am currently doing well and I aim to be fit for the start of the new season," Batambuze told Goal.

More teams

"Of course I will be coming back to Kenya and hope to rejoin my teammates at Gor Mahia. I have a contract with them which runs until November this year and I intend to see it through."

Article continues below

The left-back will, however, battle it out with Geoffrey Ochieng for a starting berth in matches. The latter has been on top form for the 18-time champions, giving his best consistently.

Currently, the top tier is suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic and it is not clear whether the remaining matches will be played.

Gor Mahia are currently leading the KPL title race with 54 points from 23 matches played. Kakamega Homeboyz are second with 47, one more than third-placed Tusker FC.